Meet Clayton Bigsby, Chappelle’s most controversial character

Chappelle’s Show is an American sketch comedy television series that aired from 2003 to 2006 on Comedy Central. It often highlighted topics ranging from race, social stereotypes, celebrity culture and masculinity. TV Guide included the series on their list of TV’s Top 100 Shows. In one of its sketches, Frontline, Dave Chappelle played the role of Clayton Bigsby, a blind black-white supremacist who is unaware that he is a black man.

The Frontline sketch gained notoriety for its extensive use of the N-word. It mainly reflects an image of white supremacy through the lens of the urban American experience.

Hailed by critics and beloved fans, this show brings the funk and the noise. Here is a glimpse of what this comedy sketch entails and Clayton Bigsby's role in its overall success.

Who is Clayton Bigsby?

A fictional character created and portrayed by renowned comedian Dave Chappelle, Clayton Bigsby is a blind black man who has been the leading voice of America’s white supremacist movement for 15 years.

Ironically, he believes he is white and holds a negative attitude towards his own race. He advocates for white supremacy in his books and talks ill about Mexicans, Jews, Arabs and homosexuals.

Clayton Bigsby’s character analysis

Clayton Bigsby’s sketch is hosted by Kent Wallace, played by American actor William Bogert. Let us dive into the controversial character, who unknowingly lives a double-standard life.

Upbringing

Bigsby was brought up in the Wexler Home for the Blind, where he stayed for 19 years. In an interview with the Frontline, the home’s headmistress, Bridgett Wexler, reveals that Clayton was the only black kid in the house, so she figured she would tell all the other kids that he was white to help him cope easier.

Growing up, Bigsby disliked all the minorities, pining for their return to their respective home countries.

Profession

Clayton is the leading voice of the white supremacist movement in America. In addition, he is an author who has written six books and published four. Though not sold in any major bookstores, he has sold over 600,000 book copies.

Despite his popularity, very few had seen Bigsby due to his reclusiveness. However, he agrees to his first public interview to convey his message to a broader audience.

Interest

The author constantly criticizes the entertainment industry, advising his followers not to allow the liberal media to control their thoughts and emotions. He says:

If you have hate in your heart, let it out. If you do not like Will & Grace, it does not mean something is wrong with you. It means there is something wrong with Will! He is a homosexual. Clayton also attacks African-American politicians such as Colin Luther Powell, comparing him to a Mexican dish.

Clayton Bigsby’s race

Clayton’s hatred for people outside the white community is unmatched. When asked why he does not tell his blind friend that he is of African-American descent, Japer reveals that Bigsby is too important to the white movement.

He explains that if the author was to find out about his race, he would probably kill himself to ensure there would be one less black man around. Nonetheless, in one pivotal scene, Clayton discovers he is black. Even though he accepts his predicament, his life changes forever.

Personality

The black-white supremacist is proudly racist. Despite being African-American, the white movement takes advantage of him due to his popularity. It is interesting that the whites also do not know the author is not one of their own.

Relationship status

Bigsby filed for divorce from his white wife of 19 years, Prudence, after he found out he is black. When asked why he did that, he replied with harsh words detailing that he could not be with someone who dated outside of her race.

What season was Clayton Bigsby on?

Clayton Bigsby was featured on season 1 of Chappelle’s Show. Created by Neal Brennan and Dave Chappelle, Chappelle’s Show has three seasons with 28 episodes. Each episode runs for 16-26 minutes.

The show ran from 22 January 2003 to 23 July 2006, when Dave left the series. Chappelle’s Show peaked at number 26 on Entertainment Weekly’s New TV Classics ranking.

Clayton Bigsby, who is unaware of his true identity, levels profane tirades against the black community in Chappelle’s Show. The comedy sketch received acclaim and criticism for its ironic portrayal of racism. Some applauded it for its reflection of stereotypes and harsh realities of culture to the mainstream, while others accused Dave of setting the black community back.

