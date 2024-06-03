The best Joe Rogan podcasts ever: Top 11 unmissable episodes

The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) is a podcast hosted by American comedian, presenter, and UFC commentator Joe Rogan. Created on 24 December 2009, it is considered one of the world's most popular, inspiring, thought-provoking, and listened-to podcasts, with over 200 million active listeners. Discover some of the best Joe Rogan podcasts ever.

Best Joe Rogan podcasts

With over 1,500 episodes and counting, JRE has hosted numerous guests and covered topics such as science, politics, health, and comedy. Some of his many episodes have stood out due to their content and guest appearances. Here are the best JRE episodes.

1. Elon Musk (#1169)

Runtime : 2h 37m

: 2h 37m Release date : 6 September 2018

: 6 September 2018 IMDb rate: 8.7/10

This Joe Rogan Experience episode featuring Elon Musk is regarded as one of the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes on YouTube. Released in September 2018, it has garnered millions of views.

In this episode, Elon discusses various topics, including the potential of electric aircraft and his work with Tesla and SpaceX. Musk also discusses his views on artificial intelligence and how he fosters his many ideas into success.

2. Bernie Sanders (#1330)

Runtime : 1h 7m

: 1h 7m Release date : 5 August 2019

: 5 August 2019 IMDb rate: 7.5/10

Bernard Sanders is an American politician and activist who is the senior United States senator from Vermont. This episode was shot in August 2019 during Bernie Sanders's run for the Democratic presidential nomination.

In this episode, the American politician shared his story of campaigning during arguably one of the most tumultuous election periods in history.

3. Edward Snowden (#1368)

Runtime: 2h 49m

2h 49m Release date : 23 October 2019

: 23 October 2019 IMDb rate: 8.6/10

Edward Snowden is a former employee and subcontractor of the Central Intelligence Agency. He came into the spotlight in 2013 when he leaked highly classified documents from the National Security Agency. In the podcast, Edward discusses in detail how he managed to leak the Agency’s top-secret data.

4. Alex Jones & Tim Dillon (#1555)

Runtime : 3h 11m

: 3h 11m Release date : 27 October 2015

: 27 October 2015 IMDb rating: 7.3/10

The Joe Rogan Experience episode #1555, featuring Alex Jones and Tim Dillon, is one of the more controversial and highly discussed episodes of the podcast. Alexander Emerick Jones is an American far-right, alt-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist. Tim Dillon is an American comedian, podcaster, and actor. He is host of the Tim Dillon Show podcast.

Recorded in October 2020, this episode brought together two provocative and outspoken personalities alongside Joe Rogan. Throughout the episode, the trio delves into a wide range of topics, including politics, conspiracy theories, media influence, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Neil deGrasse Tyson (#919)

Runtime : 2h 14m

: 2h 14m Release date : 21 February 2017

: 21 February 2017 IMDb rate: 7.5/10

Neil deGrasse Tyson (#919) is one of the most interesting Joe Rogan podcasts featuring Neil deGrasse Tyson, an American astrophysicist, author, and science communicator. In this episode, Neil deGrasse and Joe discusses various topics, including dark matter, black holes, alien life, and space exploration.

6. Dr. Rhonda Patrick (#1054)

Runtime : 3h 7m

: 3h 7m Release date: 18 December 2017

Dr. Rhonda Patrick is a biomedical scientist and health expert. This particular episode, #1054, aired on 18 December 2017 for three hours and seven minutes. On the show, Rhonda discusses various topics, including the carnivore diet, fasting, the ketogenic diet, and the microbiome.

Rhonda became a favourite guest of Rogan’s on the podcast and has since appeared on ten JRE episodes to date. She holds a Ph.D. in biomedical science from the University of Tennessee.

7. Bob Lazar and Jeremy Corbell (#1315)

Runtime: 2h 14m

2h 14m Release date: 20 June 2019

20 June 2019 IMDb rate: 8.1/10

#1315 is one of the most popular JRE episodes. This episode brought together two personalities from different fields: Robert Scott Lazar, an American conspiracy theorist, and Jeremy Corbell, an American contemporary artist, filmmaker and ufologist.

The duo discusses their theories about the existence of UFOs, extraterrestrial technology, and government secrets.

8. Jack Dorsey and Vijayya Gadde (#1258)

Runtime : 3h 25m

: 3h 25m Release date : 5 March 2019

: 5 March 2019 IMDb rate: 6.8/10

This episode, filmed in 2019, featured a panel including Jack Dorsey, an American entrepreneur, philanthropist, programmer, and former CEO of Twitter, and Vijaya Gadde, an American attorney who served as general counsel and head of legal policy and trust at Twitter.

Joined by Tim Pool, an independent journalist, the three discuss social media policies, censorship, and the platform's future.

9. Ben Shapiro (#1512)

Runtime : 2h 39m

: 2h 39m Release date : 2 August 2017

: 2 August 2017 IMDb rate: 7.1/10

Benjamin Aaron Shapiro is an American lawyer, columnist, author, and conservative political commentator. Ben Shapiro’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience (#1512) was a highly informative and thought-provoking discussion. This episode aired on 2 August 2017 and lasted 2 hours and 39 minutes.

Joe and Ben discussed the nature of truth, logic, and morality. They also talked about the US politics, including Donald Trump's actions and gender-related issues, on the podcast.

10. Mike Tyson (#1227)

Runtime: 1h 27m

1h 27m Release date : 17 January 2019

: 17 January 2019 IMDb rate: 7.3/10

Michael Gerard Tyson is an American professional boxer who competed from 1985 to 2005 and is scheduled to compete again in 2024. This episode, which aired on 17 January 2019, offers a deep dive into Tyson's life, including his rise to fame, personal struggles, and transformation.

Tyson discusses his early life, sharing insights into his childhood and the challenges he faced, including substance abuse and the impact of his troubled past. He talks candidly about his journey to sobriety and the pivotal moments that led to his personal and professional growth​.

11. Kanye West (#1554)

Runtime : 2h 57m

: 2h 57m Release date : 24 October 2020

: 24 October 2020 IMDb rate: 6.7/10

Kanye West is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, and fashion designer. In this memorable episode, released in October 2020, rapper talks about his relationship with God, and his music journey. He also discusses his spiritual journey with bipolar disorder treatment, Black history, COVID-19, and his motivations for running for President of the United States.

Who is Joe Rogan?

Joe Rogan is an American comedian, podcast host, and UFC colour commentator, known for his long-running podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

What is the best Joe Rogan podcast of all time?

One of the best Joe Rogan podcast episodes of all time is widely considered to be episode #1169 featuring Elon Musk. This episode gained immense popularity for its in-depth and candid discussion on various topics including artificial intelligence, space travel, and the future of humanity.

What is the most viewed Joe Rogan podcast?

Elon Musk (#1169) is the most-watched Joe Rogan podcast of all time, with over 68 million views on YouTube.

Who is the best Joe Rogan guest?

Elon Musk is so far the best Joe Rogan's guest. He has appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, and it has since become one of Rogan's most popular episodes.

What is the funniest Joe Rogan episode?

Joe Rogan's funniest podcasts often feature comedians known for their quick wit and unique perspectives. Some of the most memorable podcast episodes include Joe Rogan’s conversations with comedians, including Bill Burr, Jim Jefferies, Doug Stanhope, and Aziz Ansari.

The Joe Rogan Experience is a popular and influential podcast that has captivated millions of listeners worldwide. With over 1,500 episodes and counting, JRE has hosted various notable guests and covered topics such as science, politics, sports, health, and comedy. The above are the best JRE episodes ranked on their popularity and relevance.

