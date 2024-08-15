Who died on Swamp People? Randy Edwards and Mitchell Guist's stories

Since 2010, Swamp People has become one of the top-rated TV shows on NBC. The American reality series features talented actors who impress viewers with their survival techniques. Those who died on Swamp People left fans devastated.

Randy Edwards (R) and Mitchell Guist (L) are former Swamp People cast members who passed away. Photo: @RandyEdwards (Swamp People), @GlennandMitchellGuistFanPage (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

The TV series follows cast members as they hunt alligators for a living despite the risks and challenges. Some faces reappear every season, while new ones join in to continue the hunting business. Here is the story of the show's most renowned actors who passed away.

Who died on Swamp People?

Randy Edwards and Mitchell Guist are two Swamp People stars who passed away. The two died under different circumstances in different years after leaving the show. Many remember them for their acting skills and starring in numerous episodes of the reality TV show.

Randy Edwards

Edwards was a veteran actor and one of the hunters who debuted during the show's first season in 2010. He appeared in Swamp People Season 1, 3 to 6, before quitting in 2014. Randy starred alongside his parents, Junior and Theresa Edwards, and his elder brother William.

Randy Edwards (L) holds a dear. On the right is Randy on a boat with his brother, William "Willie" Edward. Photo: @Randy Edwards (Swamp People) (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What happened to Randy on the Swamp People?

According to Screen Rant, he died in a car crash on 25 September 2018 at 35. Randy Edwards' car accident happened in Iberville Parish, Louisiana, while driving his 2002 Chevrolet Silverado.

Reports revealed that the veteran actor collided with a pole early in the morning after veering off the road. Edwards was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead by the first responders. Ronnie, a family friend, broke the news with a post on Facebook.

It is in deep sadness that I make this post. Junior and Theresa's son, Willie's brother, Randy, passed away in a vehicle accident early this morning. Randy was 35.

Mitchell Guist

Guist's scarce skills on the show made him famous and a fan favourite. He was the first Swamp People legend to die before Randy Edwards. Guist appeared in the second and third seasons, starring alongside his brother, Glenn Guist.

Mitchell Guist (L) poses for a picture. On the right is him with his brother, Glenn Guist (far right). Photo: @Glenn and Mitchell Guist Fan Page (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What killed Mitchell on Swamp People?

The late actor passed away on 14 May 2012, four days before his 48th birthday. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Mitchell fell out of his boat in the water while cruising along the Belle River in the morning.

Mitchell Guist's cause of death was reported to be a seizure, while others reported it as a natural death. Attempts to rescue the former actor through CPR were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A spokesperson for History and Original Media, producers of Swamp People, released a statement, mourning the loss of one of their own.

We are extremely saddened to report that our friend and beloved member of the Swamp People family. Mitchell passed on the swamp, doing what he loved. We appreciate your respect for the Guist family’s privacy and hope you join us in sending our thoughts and prayers to his brother, Glenn, and the rest of the Guist family.

After his brother's death, Glenn Guist continued to star in the reality show. He appeared in several seasons and reportedly exited in 2018 after making 73 episode appearances. His reasons for leaving remain unknown.

Who died on Swamp People in 2024?

There is no report of any Swamp People cast who died in 2024. Only two actors have passed away, Randy Edwards and Mitchell Guist.

Former Swamp People star Bruce Mitchell (L) with an alligator he captured. On the right is him in a factory. Photo: @Bruce Mitchell (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Is Bruce Mitchell still alive?

Some people thought Bruce from Swamp People died when he left the show, but the veteran actor is alive and part of it. The Direct listed Bruce among the cast in season 15 of the show, which premiered on the History Channel on 4 January 2024.

In February 2021, Republic World reported that Bruce walked out of the show to run his family’s gator farm and spend time with his grandchildren. Fortunately for his fans, he came out of retirement to protect his community from vicious gator attacks.

Bruce lost his loyal dog Tyler, who passed away from heart failure in 2014 at age 13. According to the Sun, Tyler was a star in the show and had a massive following. A post on Bruce's Facebook page mourned the talented dog's death.

He had a great 13 years with his best friend and family, who loved him very much! We are gonna miss him lots.

What happened to Tommy on Swamp?

Tommy Chauvin is a former Swamp People star who appeared in seasons 1-3, 6, 8, and 9. In 2016, he was laid off alongside other cast members. He is the stepson of legendary hunter Joe LaFont.

Tommy Chauvin (L) and his stepfather Joe LaFont starred in the Swamp People. Photo: @TommyChauvin, @SwampPeopleFanPage (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

How did Tommy from Swamp People lose his hand? Realty Tidbit reported that the alligator hunter had an accident in 2019 that resulted in an explosion. Tommy ruptured his eardrums, damaged his eyes, and suffered multiple abrasions on his chest and arms following the incident.

Chauvin underwent multiple surgeries, including the amputation of some of his fingers. He reportedly fundraised around $3k to support his treatment.

Frequently asked questions

Although there is no record of any Swamp People cast members killed by the alligators, some have been injured while hunting. Despite the risks, the cast always dares to take on the creatures in the adrenaline-pumping quest for survival. Here are some frequently asked questions.

What happened to Willie's father on Swamp People ? According to In Touch, William Edward's father, Junior Edwards, was fired from the reality show after season 6. Junior is one of the veteran hunters and nurtured his sons in the business. His son Randy died in 2018.

According to In Touch, William Edward's father, Junior Edwards, was fired from the reality show after season 6. Junior is one of the veteran hunters and nurtured his sons in the business. His son Randy died in 2018. How many Swamp People cast have died ? No actor has died during the show, but only two former stars passed away on separate occasions. Mitchell Guist drowned in water in 2012, while Randy Edwards died in a car accident in 2018.

? No actor has died during the show, but only two former stars passed away on separate occasions. Mitchell Guist drowned in water in 2012, while Randy Edwards died in a car accident in 2018. Why did RJ leave Swamp People ? RJ Molinere and his son Jay Paul left the show in 2013 following their arrest on assault and battery charges. According to Distractify, the father-son duo allegedly assaulted a man with a beer bottle at a gas station.

RJ Molinere and his son Jay Paul left the show in 2013 following their arrest on assault and battery charges. According to Distractify, the father-son duo allegedly assaulted a man with a beer bottle at a gas station. What happened to Liz on Swamp People? Elizabeth Choate, also known as Gator Queen Liz, was fired from the show for undisclosed reasons. IMDB revealed that Liz ruled out her chances of returning to the series.

Who died on Swamp People? Randy Edwards and Mitchell Guist are the only legendary cast members who died. The show attracts many talented hunters despite the risks and dangers of facing the alligators.

READ ALSO: Ice Cube's net worth today: How rich is the rapper and actor?

Briefly.co.za published the biography and net worth of American rapper, actor, songwriter, and film producer O'Shea Jackson Sr., popularly known as Ice Cube.

The celebrity has enjoyed an illustrious career of over 30 years and made millions of wealth. Ice Cube is one of the wealthiest entertainment icons globally. Discover how much he is worth here.

Source: Briefly News