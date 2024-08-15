Global site navigation

Is One Piece coming to Fortnite? Here is why it is not happening
TV-shows and movies

Is One Piece coming to Fortnite? Here is why it is not happening

by  Favour Adeaga 4 min read

Collaboration between popular video game franchises always has a way of captivating fans and game players alike. This was when the rumour of One Piece being incorporated into Fortnite broke out. Is One Piece coming to Fortnite? It is said the crossover between the two is not happening, but why?

One Piece and Fortnite's characters
One Piece and Fortnite's characters. Photo: @OPfandom, @FortniteGame on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

TABLE OF CONTENTS

The One Piece and Fortnite collaboration looks like a perfect match, but significant considerations have kept them from happening soon. Many fans wonder why they did not leverage the big opportunity, but licensing complexities and strategic priorities between the two giants demand careful consideration.

Is One Piece coming to Fortnite?

No official statement from the two platforms has suggested that. However, it is important to note that One Piece is reputed to be one of the longest-running anime series in the world. Eiichiro Oda created the Japanese manga series, which centres on Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate who can stretch his body after eating a magical fruit.

Read also

Warrior season 4 release date & latest updates: Is it happening?

D. Luffy has started an epic journey to find a legendary treasure called One Piece. His quest constitutes the adventures in the game as he gathers a diverse crew of straw-hat pirates. The game crew faces challenges, such as government forces and rival pirates, while exhibiting great characters, freedom, and adventure themes.

Fortnite chapter 5, season 4 cover
Fortnite chapter 5, season 4 cover. Photo: @FortniteGame on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

On the other hand, Fortnite is a popular online video game that has gained worldwide fame. Created by Epic Games, it is famous mainly for its Battle Royal Mode. Epic Games' Fortnite is known for vibrant and colourful graphics and fast gameplay, and players can build structures and control a community during combat.

Fortnite is available on multiple platforms, such as gaming consoles, PCs, and mobile phones, and its ease of play has enabled it to become a cultural phenomenon among gamers. The game has collaborated with many franchises, keeping the gaming community curious and engaged.

Read also

11 Best Seinfeld episodes you can't miss: fan favourites

What does Fortnite's collaboration history look like?

The online game platform has a consistent history of collaborations with other gaming giants to bring unparalleled gaming experiences to the gaming community. Fortnite's collabs have seen successful partnerships with Marvel and Disney and famous franchises such as My Hero Academia, TMNT, Masters of the Universe, and Final Fantasy.

These collaborations show Epic Games' versatility and commitment to broadening the content available on the Fortnite platform.

Did Fortnite do a collab with One Piece?

One Piece and Fortnite's collaboration has yet to materialise as the gaming community anticipated. As esports.gg noted, iFireMonkey first leaked the crossover.

One Piece combatants using haki
One Piece combatants using haki. Photo: @ONEPIECEFanVids on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

The report sparked reactions because iFireMonkey has been reputed to make accurate predictions in the past. These include a crossover between Doomslayer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT).

Read also

M-Net Devil's Peak: Cast (with images), plot summary, episodes, trailer

Is One Piece coming to Fortnite in chapter 5, season 2?

Recent developments have shown that One Piece coming to Fortnite is still a tattle. Fortnite chapter 5, season 2, is rumoured to include over eight new collaborations, including One Piece.

In a tweet according to Shiina on X, someone who claims to have played Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 test game reported several collabs. In the end, he added a disclaimer that could be inaccurate.

However, Shiinalist of games coming to Fortnite chapter 5, season 2, are slightly different from those given by iFireMonkey on X, but the convergence is that One Piece is undoubtedly included.

Did Fortnite reject One Piece?

It is not appropriate to conclude that Fortnite rejected One Piece as neither gaming giant has made an official statement. The collaboration was only rumoured, but with fans clamouring for it, it may happen soon.

Read also

Top 20 list of shows like Snowfall you can binge watch

What is the Fortnite-One Piece update?

The One Piece creators and Epic Game entertainment platforms have not spoken to each other since the anticipation. However, Epic Games released a My Hero Academia collab instead of One Piece, a potential replacement for the One Piece game spot.

Fortnite X-Men
Fortnite X-Men. Photo: @FortniteGame on X (modified by author)
Source: Twitter

Collaboration between One Piece and Fortnite is possible. Any update concerning Luffy Fortnite will appear on the official gaming platforms' channels.

What anime skins are coming to Fortnite in 2024?

Many fan-favourite Fortnite skins like Futurama and Across the Spider-Verse are coming to the online item shop in 2024 as chapter 5 of season 1 ends and the next season begins. According to a reliable Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR on X, the list includes:

S/NAnime skin
1Across the Spider-Verse
2Attack on Titan
3Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair
4Chloe Kim
5Invincible
6J Balvin
7Jack Skellington
8John Cena
9Lamborghini Huracán STO
10Knowby Cabin Nightmare
11Jujutsu Kaisen
12John Wick
13Lewis Hamilton
14McLaren 765LT
15Mr. Beast
16My Hero Academia
17Optimus Primal
18Rick and Morty
19Ripley & Xenomorph Bundle
20Sneaking
21Stranger Things
22Survivors In Arms
23Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
24The Kid LAROI
25The Shape
26The Weeknd
27The Witcher
28Tron: Legacy
29Wu-Tang

Read also

eExtra's Ramo (new Tukwood novella) cast, plot summary, full story, episodes

Is One Piece coming to Fortnite? Many gaming fans have wondered and anticipated this, but unfortunately, the collaboration has not happened yet. The excitement generated by the rumour could be a factor propelling the collaboration in the future, as many are eager to see it happen.

READ ALSO: Top most popular female anime characters

As published on Briefly, there are several female anime characters in world-famous TV series. We have compiled a list of the most popular characters.

Anime characters like Erza Scarlet are known for the iconic roles they play. Is your favourite anime character on the list of the most popular female anime characters?

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Favour Adeaga avatar

Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: