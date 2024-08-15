Is One Piece coming to Fortnite? Here is why it is not happening

Collaboration between popular video game franchises always has a way of captivating fans and game players alike. This was when the rumour of One Piece being incorporated into Fortnite broke out. Is One Piece coming to Fortnite? It is said the crossover between the two is not happening, but why?

The One Piece and Fortnite collaboration looks like a perfect match, but significant considerations have kept them from happening soon. Many fans wonder why they did not leverage the big opportunity, but licensing complexities and strategic priorities between the two giants demand careful consideration.

Is One Piece coming to Fortnite?

No official statement from the two platforms has suggested that. However, it is important to note that One Piece is reputed to be one of the longest-running anime series in the world. Eiichiro Oda created the Japanese manga series, which centres on Monkey D. Luffy, a pirate who can stretch his body after eating a magical fruit.

D. Luffy has started an epic journey to find a legendary treasure called One Piece. His quest constitutes the adventures in the game as he gathers a diverse crew of straw-hat pirates. The game crew faces challenges, such as government forces and rival pirates, while exhibiting great characters, freedom, and adventure themes.

On the other hand, Fortnite is a popular online video game that has gained worldwide fame. Created by Epic Games, it is famous mainly for its Battle Royal Mode. Epic Games' Fortnite is known for vibrant and colourful graphics and fast gameplay, and players can build structures and control a community during combat.

Fortnite is available on multiple platforms, such as gaming consoles, PCs, and mobile phones, and its ease of play has enabled it to become a cultural phenomenon among gamers. The game has collaborated with many franchises, keeping the gaming community curious and engaged.

What does Fortnite's collaboration history look like?

The online game platform has a consistent history of collaborations with other gaming giants to bring unparalleled gaming experiences to the gaming community. Fortnite's collabs have seen successful partnerships with Marvel and Disney and famous franchises such as My Hero Academia, TMNT, Masters of the Universe, and Final Fantasy.

These collaborations show Epic Games' versatility and commitment to broadening the content available on the Fortnite platform.

Did Fortnite do a collab with One Piece?

One Piece and Fortnite's collaboration has yet to materialise as the gaming community anticipated. As esports.gg noted, iFireMonkey first leaked the crossover.

The report sparked reactions because iFireMonkey has been reputed to make accurate predictions in the past. These include a crossover between Doomslayer and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT).

Is One Piece coming to Fortnite in chapter 5, season 2?

Recent developments have shown that One Piece coming to Fortnite is still a tattle. Fortnite chapter 5, season 2, is rumoured to include over eight new collaborations, including One Piece.

In a tweet according to Shiina on X, someone who claims to have played Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 test game reported several collabs. In the end, he added a disclaimer that could be inaccurate.

However, Shiinalist of games coming to Fortnite chapter 5, season 2, are slightly different from those given by iFireMonkey on X, but the convergence is that One Piece is undoubtedly included.

Did Fortnite reject One Piece?

It is not appropriate to conclude that Fortnite rejected One Piece as neither gaming giant has made an official statement. The collaboration was only rumoured, but with fans clamouring for it, it may happen soon.

The One Piece creators and Epic Game entertainment platforms have not spoken to each other since the anticipation. However, Epic Games released a My Hero Academia collab instead of One Piece, a potential replacement for the One Piece game spot.

Collaboration between One Piece and Fortnite is possible. Any update concerning Luffy Fortnite will appear on the official gaming platforms' channels.

What anime skins are coming to Fortnite in 2024?

Many fan-favourite Fortnite skins like Futurama and Across the Spider-Verse are coming to the online item shop in 2024 as chapter 5 of season 1 ends and the next season begins. According to a reliable Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR on X, the list includes:

S/N Anime skin 1 Across the Spider-Verse 2 Attack on Titan 3 Becky Lynch & Bianca Belair 4 Chloe Kim 5 Invincible 6 J Balvin 7 Jack Skellington 8 John Cena 9 Lamborghini Huracán STO 10 Knowby Cabin Nightmare 11 Jujutsu Kaisen 12 John Wick 13 Lewis Hamilton 14 McLaren 765LT 15 Mr. Beast 16 My Hero Academia 17 Optimus Primal 18 Rick and Morty 19 Ripley & Xenomorph Bundle 20 Sneaking 21 Stranger Things 22 Survivors In Arms 23 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 24 The Kid LAROI 25 The Shape 26 The Weeknd 27 The Witcher 28 Tron: Legacy 29 Wu-Tang

Is One Piece coming to Fortnite? Many gaming fans have wondered and anticipated this, but unfortunately, the collaboration has not happened yet. The excitement generated by the rumour could be a factor propelling the collaboration in the future, as many are eager to see it happen.

