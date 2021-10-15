A local lady is a hit to many South Africans after posting her new Mercedes-Benz car and social media is abuzz

The stunning woman says it’s just a mini flex but she has definitely left a huge impression on her social media followers

While some are asking for a ride just to feel the luxury whip, some people are already asking for chauffeur jobs

A local woman has headed online to share a brand new Mercedes Benz, saying it’s just a mini flex. The Twitter account holder is making waves among locals and many people headed online to share their congratulatory reactions.

Looking at the comments, some guys are already offering services to become chauffeurs for the stunning lady, some saying she lives a soft life.

However, @Queen_Dracula responded by saying her ambition is to live on a farm and that is when she can say she is enjoying a soft life.

On the other hand, some peeps are just asking for a ride and one of them even joked that Mercedes Benz vehicles are on sale and asked if she bought one during Black Friday.

“No cap, just a mini flex."

The post reads:

@ReighM said:

“You're always flexing, does Benz go on Black Friday??”

@KingDon_ZA said:

“Let me be your chauffeur.”

@Qhawe_L said:

“Soft life things.”

@Ntsundu_ said:

“Hamba nge Benz lanto.”

@ZwaneRaymond said:

“Stop flexing and buy assets!”

@Khayam8 said:

“I hate driving but I can drive for you.”

@Ptlhela said:

“Yes my Queen.”

@Ntombz27 said:

“No caption needed.”

