Ramaphosa Gets Hostile Reception From Bloemfontein Residents: 'We Aren't Happy'

Cyril Ramaphosa was given anything but a warm welcome by community members in Manguang

The president was on an ANC campaign visit to the metro, where he introduced the party's candidates

Healthcare workers, who demanded an audience with Ramaphosa, threatened a go on a shutdown

President Cyril Ramaphosa's ANC election campaign visit to Mangaung in Bloemfontein took an unexpected turn when his address was interrupted by a disgruntled group on Monday.

SABC News reported that among the demands made by residents, some community healthcare workers called for Ramaphosa to address their concerns around contracts without benefits.

Mangaung residents did not receive Cyril Ramaphosa warmly during a recent campaign visit. Image: Darren Stewart/ Gallo Images.

The Mangaung metropolitan region has in recent times been a hotbed for conflict as some quarters appear to not be in support of some local government leaders.

Makamole Mashushubele, who serves as secretary for the Mangaung Service Delivery Forum, explained that the community health group would down tools within a day if they don't get an audience with Ramaphosa.

EWN reported that many people waited for almost three hours near a playground that had broken bottles strewn across it for Ramaphosa to arrive.

Disgruntled residents threaten shutdown

“We are going to shut down because we are unhappy that [Ramaphosa] was here but didn't give responses to the questions.We are going to announce how we are going to go with the shutdown,” declared Mashushubele.

Ramaphosa introduced the ANC Manguang metro candidates on his visit to two wards in the metro. He implored them to execute the party's municipal mandate proactively if they are elected.

“We want municipalities to work for our communities and not fail them. We want councillors who are committed to working for our people and who make it clear they are for the people,” added Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa's visit to Soweto greeted with service delivery protest

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that angry Soweto residents took to the streets in protest over service delivery ahead of Ramaphosa's campaign trail visit to the township.

The disgruntled residents protested the poor service delivery they experience in the area. Police were deployed to the area as voter registration stations open up nationwide.

According to eNCA, the residents were complaining about electricity issues and generally poor service delivery.

SABC News reported that Ramaphosa began campaigning for the ANC in the township ahead of the municipal elections.

Ramaphosa is determined to overcome the challenges it encountered in registering candidates for the elections.

