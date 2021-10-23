Kwanda Nyazeka is doing amazing work, he is showcasing inspirational small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs

His YouTube channel regularly features interviews with amazing farmers who show that farmers can be successful

He shared his past, his inspirations, his most memorable interview and his views on South Africa's future

Briefly News was fortunate enough to get a chance to interview an inspirational young man who is doing amazing work promoting young farmers.

Kwanda Nyazeka frequently interviews farmers and uploads his videos to YouTube. He talks to young people who are making waves in the industry and shares their inspiring tales.

Kwanda Nyazeka has made it his mission to showcase up anc coming small-scale farmers. Photo credit: @kwanda_nyazeka

Source: Twitter

He grew up farming with his parents but it was more for survival than for business and he never really considered getting into the industry.

That was until he came across a farmer's Instagram profile in 2019 that he realised that farmers could also be graduates.

"I noticed that both young and educated people can be farmers if they want to."

In 2020, he and a group of friends got together with a dream to create their own farm. They made contributions for six months and they ended up with around R90 000 and started renting a farm.

However, life got in the way and some had to pull out of the project. Three of the original ten of his group stayed and are currently selling eggs around Johannesburg and Pretoria.

Inspiration to showcase SA's best farmers

"I noticed that the stories of entrepreneurs and small-scale farmers are not covered and documented by the mainstream media. The big media companies cover the stories "

Kwanda started his YouTube channel to document small-scale farmers and entrepreneurs.

"I was also inspired by Wode Maya, a Ghananian YouTuber who covers the amazing stories in Africa and changes how Africa is perceived by the world."

Most memorable interview

"All the interviews that I have done are worth remembering, I enjoyed all of them and learned so much starting from Lesego, Langa, Sinethemba, Bathabile, and Khaya."

Kwando picked out his most successful video on YouTube, Langa Msongelwa. Briefly News covered the story as well as world-renowned celebrity Chef Siba Mtongana. The interview also got recognition from Makwande Gcora, the Founder of Makwande Chemicals.

How Kwanda sees the future of South Africa

"South Africa’s future looks promising, young people are starting to cement themselves in entrepreneurship and farming, these are signs that we are at least pointing in the right direction. "

"Young people are also starting to use social media effectively, for example, the interview I had with Khaya Maloney, a hydroponic farmer from Johannesburg told me that every knowledge that he has about hydroponics he learned from the university of YouTube (YouTube) and Google. "

"But I also want to add that there are many urgent and complex issues (apart from entrepreneurship) that need to be addressed (for example GBV) for the country to have a brighter future."

