Turcia Keletso Motshwene plans to open the biggest furniture manufacturing company in South Africa with a preference for women

Motshwene is using her skills in carpentry and construction to pave a way for women into the construction sector

Mzansi got behind Motshwene as she attempts to fight against the old fashion idea that “a women can’t do a man’s job”

Turcia Keletso Motshwene plans to open doors for the hardworking women of South Africa. With her skills in carpentry and construction Keletso dreams of opening the largest furniture manufacturing company while breaking the chains that have held women back for far too long.

The term “it's a man's job” has been echoed through the years and Motshwene is sick of it. In between her motherly duties, Motshwene grinds away, often with nails and a hammer to create a path for women into the male-dominated sector that is construction.

A recent post by Briefly News highlights the hopes of Motshwene and Mzansi welcomed the much-needed change.

Turcia Keletso Motshwene hopes to open her own business and empower women in the carpentry field. Image: Supplied

Briefly News shared her story on Facebook:

Take a look at what some our readers had to say:

Botshe Nkgabutle wrote:

"Don't forget me. You're doing a very good job viva... Viva to women. Forward we go!!"

Nomkhosi Magwaza said:

"May God bless her and keep her safe against evil spirits."

Priscilla Mole shared:

"Viva Turcia Keletso viva. Show them what you got."

Neo Mohaole commented:

"We must also go do code 14 ladies struu. Let us push those trucks... Well done sisi. You are opening roads for them ladies. For us we must follow."

Lungile Zondi added:

"Viva... Viva... Forget about men and do what you are good at. Where are you based?"

