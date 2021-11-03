Mr Smeg has shared a meaningful message of motivation with Kaizer Chiefs after they faced a 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch FC

The red kettle man furthermore offered the team his should to cry on and the logistics of that offer are somewhat complicated

Nevertheless, Mr Smeg has once again caused Mzansi to question what exactly is going on in Michael Bucwa's head

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

After Kaizer Chiefs lost 1-0 to Stellenbosch FC, South Africa's own Michael Bucwa, aka Mr Smeg, decided to once again offer the services of his shoulder. Damn Michael, are you sure you have enough space left?

Mr Smeg wrote a long post about the loss and ensured that it was motivating. It's lowkey confusing to think that Mr Smeg can fit an entire football team on his shoulder, or maybe he meant he'd allow them one player at a time.

Mr Smeg said:

"Losing isn't always the end, sometimes it becomes the beginning. Failure is the opportunity to begin again intelligently. Although it's difficult to see beyond the sorrow, may looking back in memory help comfort you now and tomorrow.

"I am here if you need a shoulder to cry on."

Mr Smeg offered the entire Kaizer Chiefs team a shoulder to cry on after they lost. Image: @MichaelBucwa

Source: Twitter

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Take a look at the post below:

Below are the responses left behind by some Saffas:

@MokoenaAbby said:

"Smeg please don't lose focus... Focus on helping ladies."

@Situnda_Songo wrote:

"At least a single goal bizoba right."

@Mo_TheoLFC tweeted:

"My guy is gonna chow the whole Kaizer Chiefs team."

Mr Smeg gives Mzansi a sneak peek into his glamorous crib: "Can I come stay with you"

Previously, Briefly News reported Michael Bucwa is really out here living our dream lives. The red kettle man gave Mzansians a sneak peek into his home life on Twitter by sharing a tiny glimpse of his house.

Posing elegantly in a white gown while gazing dramatically into his lawn, Mr Smeg had Saffas wishing they could trade places.

His kitchen island was laid out and included a beautiful bouquet of flowers. His glass door displayed a beautiful garden with a pool anyone would jump into. Mr Smeg simply captioned the post:

"Normalise having a relationship with GOD. Have a blessed Sunday."

Source: Briefly.co.za