A hashtag on Twitter wanting President Cyril Ramaphosa to be removed from office is dominating the trends

#RamaphosaMustGo has Saffas discussing everything from Eskom and corruption to the fact that the ANC did not do as well in the local government elections

Carl Niehaus is also trying his absolute best to push the trending tag and South Africans are going with it

#RamaphosaMustGo is at the number one spot on Twitter's trends list as South Africans share various reasons why they want President Cyril Ramaphosa out of office. Carl Niehaus is pushing the hashtag using his social media platform.

Saffas are sharing everything from promoting former president Jacob Zuma to the African National Congress' failure at the local government elections. The addition of Eskom implementing loadshedding on Friday, 5 November added more fuel to the fire.

President Cyril Ramaphosa is trending online as Saffas discuss why they don't want him in office.

Take a look at Niehaus' tweet below:

Briefly News scoured Twitter to compile a few of the other posts using #RamaphosaMustGo:

@maminxym shared:

"This #RamaphosaMustGo campaign misses the point; it's the same elderly group of seniors who've been neutralised by greed, corruption and ineptitude over time. How will rotating faces from the same sunken place lift SA any higher? Explain this to me as you would to a 4-year-old."

@Dazeenho wrote:

"To think that the ANC in 2006 won the LGEs by 80% and now we are fighting for 46% it's scary. Ramaphosa must go otherwise in 2024 we will find ourselves fighting for 30%. #ramaphosamustgo"

@rhoozradiante tweeted:

"Shoutout to President Zuma for hosting a successful world cup in 2010, initiating Gautrain, building power stations, free education, our current president is a pandemic manager. #ramaphosamustgo."

@NgubsFana said:

"I remember when we were told Ramaphosa will do well and business owners like him. Our economy is going to do good and lot of employment. Hehehe hai no. We have to be honest. He is the worst president ever. #RamaphosaMustGo."

@Licoqdiale explained:

"We need a leader, not a businessman. Ramaphosa is a businessman, I repeat, he is a businessman. #RamaphosaMustGo."

@ThabangYountu tweeted:

"This hashtag #RamaphosaMustGo will remain pointless until REAL action is taken from the ground!"

COP26: Ramaphosa announces US deal to close SA's coal power plants to fight climate change

Previously, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa took to social media and announced on his official Facebook account that South Africa would receive support from the US to transition to a low carbon economy.

Ramaphosa captioned the video with the following:

"I’m pleased to join US President @JoeBiden and other leaders at #COP26 in announcing a historic partnership to support a just transition to a low carbon economy and a climate-resilient society in South Africa."

