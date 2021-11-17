South Africans are still in shock as they digest a viral video of a security guard stealing money from a truck driver’s wallet

The security officer is caught on camera as he made entry into the truck and can be seen counting the money from the driver’s wallet

An interior camera captured the footage and Mzansi social media family is not impressed with the guy and they hope he will lose his job

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A video has surfaced on social media clearly showing a security officer helping himself on a wallet belonging to a truck driver. The Mercedes Benz truck driver didn’t lock the vehicle and seemingly thought it was under the supervision of the officer.

However, it seems he was wrong because the interior camera caught the security man making his entry into the truck. He can be seen opening the cabin hole and coming back with the wallet.

The guy is also in a hurry as he keeps looking outside to see if the driver is coming back to the truck or not. South African Long Distance Truckers uploaded the shocking video on social media and the guy will be in trouble. The page’s admin wrote:

“Trucker why is your truck not locked. This security guard is helping himself to your wallet.”

South Africans are in disbelief as a security guy steals. Image: @SALongDistanceTruckers/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The post reads:

Xolile Tofile said:

“It's a good lesson for the driver living in SA. Some people need some up close and personal experience.”

Ncube Morris said:

“I pray he got caught and fired from his job.”

Zenzele Xulu said:

“They must play him this video and send it to his wife so that his wife will know that she is married to a thief.”

Tefu Mangole said:

“He thought his truck is safe around the security.”

Dhewa Bvumaranda said:

“Just imagine at the toll gate trying to pay then boom there's no money in the wallet . You will blame all your relatives for sending their tokoloshe in your life to stop you from progressing.”

Moshokwa Tshepo said:

“He probably got fired for the R130 that he stole from this man's wallet.”

Elvis Lazarus said:

“He is even counting the money. I guess he did leave some for the driver just in case.”

Togara Kavhai said:

“When the criminal is guarding you.”

Maggie Catz said:

“Hope the security guard losses his job.”

Taxi driver hailed a hero for stopping robbers in Joburg CBD, Mzansi reacts to video with praise

In a related robbery incident, Briefly News published that a local taxi driver is being celebrated as a hero after miraculously stopping a robbery in progress.

The driver bravely stepped out of his Quantum minivan after being hit in the rear by an Uber vehicle attempting to flee from hijackers.

Video footage of the dramatic incident is making the rounds on social media and South Africans have commended the taxi driver on his courage.

Source: Briefly.co.za