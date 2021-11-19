A cute picture of Cassper Nyovest holding his baby has been turned into a sketch by a local artist by the name of @AfrikanEyez and Mzansi is in awe

A wowed nation made their way to the Twitter post to show their support for the artist's incredible work

Sketches of different celebrities such as Dr Musa can be seen along with the drawing of Cassper on the talented artist's account

A heartwarming picture of Cassper Nyovest and his child has been recreated by a South African artist, in the form of a pencil sketch and Mzansi loves it. The pic shows the popular musician, in a buttoned white shirt, holding his beautiful child and grinning from ear to ear.

The stunning drawing can be seen on @AfrikanEyez's Twitter feed, where the talented artist shared recreations of different celebrity pics such as Dr Musa.

Saffas made their way to the creative's account on the microblogging app. Impressed and intrigued, Mzansians showed their love for the wholesome sketch and the artist's creativity while taking a peep at their previous work.

A local artist wowed the nation with their talent as they sketched Cassper Nyovest. Image: @AfrikanEyezs

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the original post below:

Read some of the comments they received below:

@tlotsm said:

"Love it, how much would this be?"

@Mluleki_Kb_Ntul shared:

"This is a nice portrait my guy you would do great animation."

@olanrefoward wrote:

"Your work is outstanding."

@rodneySS3 responded with:

"Pure talent."

@mzansishakers tweeted:

"Wow...This is amazing."

@ThatoMofolo2 added:

"TOPS."

Levels: Drake uses Zimbabwean artist's drawing as his profile pic on Instagram

Previously, Briefly News reported that a Zimbabwean artist is proud of himself because Drake is using one of his drawings as his profile picture. The world superstar currently has a drawing of his kid Adonis as his profile snap on Instagram.

The same drawing was done by a 19-year-old Zimbabwean who calls himself Hulio. His real name is Nyasha Warambwa, according to SAHipHopMag. Drake's 95.1 million followers have seen the beautiful drawing of Adonis.

Hulio took to Twitter to shout out Drake for putting him on the world map. He said this is not the first time Drake used one of his artwork. Hulio's work has also been displayed in Times Square, New York. According to a pinned tweet on his Twitter handle, Hulio started drawing about a year ago.

Source: Briefly.co.za