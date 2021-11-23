The SAPS in the Eastern Cape has welcomed Major General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene to the Provincial Commissioner position

The 56-year-old will start her new position on 1 December of this year and Mzansi cannot wait for her to take the reins

Major General Mene has an impressive career behind her which saw her as one of the very few female station commanders

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The South African Police Service (SAPS) has appointed a new Provincial Commissioner for the Eastern Cape and South Africa can not be more proud. The honour has been given to 56-year-old Major General Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene, who will take the reins over on 1 December 2021.

Through her many years of experience, Mene has proven time after time that being a police officer isn't simply a man's job. Born and raised in Humansdorp, Mene began her impressive career at the New Brighton Police Station in Gqeberha. In the year 2000, Mene became one of the few female station commanders, tasked with overseeing the St Francis Bay Police Station in the Eastern Cape.

The SAPS shared the exciting news of Mene’s promotion from Major General to Provincial Commissioner on Facebook and soon enough; praise, support and appreciation followed in the comments section.

General Mene has become the Eastern Cape's new Provincial Commissioner for the SAPS. Image: South African Police Service

Source: Facebook

Take a look at the post shared by the SAPS about General Mene below:

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Briefly News compiled a few of the comments left under the post below:

Scarlett Buttress said:

“Congratulations, General Mene. Oh wow, the Eastern Cape is lucky to have her. This lady knows what's going on around her, a real good leader. She is hands-on. I love her! She was our cluster commander in Worcester WC. Awesome”

Sharon Matthyser commented:

“General Mene, Congratulations on your promotion and post! You will surely be missed in Worcester and Western Cape. All of the best for the future and may God Bless and protect you. Perhaps if we visit EC again we will bump into each other.”

Mlungisi Mhlanga wrote

“Congratulations General. In you we believe.”

Marietjie Hildebrandt responded with:

"Solid credentials. Support Major Mene."

Vernon Stuurman shared:

"Daughter of the soil, keep on serving. May God guide and protect your path."

Ish Daniels added:

"Congratulations on your appointment General."

Mpho Phalatse: The medical doctor and mom turned mayor of the City of Johannesburg

In other stories about inspiring women, Briefly News reported that Mpho Phalatse of the Democratic Alliance has become the first female mayor of the City of Johannesburg. Head of ActionSA Herman Mashaba took the credit for Phalatse's win, stating that the DA needs to thank him along with the EFF for their win in the metro.

Briefly News takes a look at Phalatse's life and career. Phalatse finished high school in 1994 and managed to gain admission to the University of Witwatersrand where she started studying Chemical Engineering, according to the DA's website. In her second year at Wits, she came to the conclusion that engineering was not for her and switched studies.

Phalatse spent six years of her career looking through service delivery models in various circumstances and decided to register a company of her own. She witnessed poverty in the North West's villages which prompted her to suspend her business and go back to Gauteng, where she studied further.

Source: Briefly.co.za