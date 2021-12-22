A lovely Twitter user shared a post of a brand new vehicle that her youngest brother purchased for their father

The white bakkie can be seen in all its glory in the images she shared on the bluebird app that gained over 8 000 likes

Locals are proud of @mamthiya_'s sibling for doing the most by looking after the people who gave him life and raised him

@mamthiya_ inspired the nation after she revealed that her brother purchased a new vehicle for their dad. The Twitter user shared snaps of the sleek bakkie. One image showed the vehicle with a bow on in a showroom while the other was of the vehicle at home.

The young lady's post gained a whopping 8 600 likes as peeps congratulated her youngest brother for taking the initiative to provide for his parents. The replies section is packed with lovely messages for @mamthiya_'s baby bro. She simply captioned the post:

"My youngest brother bought [our] dad a car."

This new vehicle was presented to a father by his son and peeps are beyond impressed. Image: @mamthiya

Source: Twitter

@mamthiya_'s sweet post about her bro can be viewed below:

South Africans congratulate the young man on his hard work

@gumathembelani wrote:

"Bless him, Lord, abundantly and may dad enjoy his ride and be safe. Ntwanas asithi proud moments for ubaba."

@BlackAn65843366 responded with:

"Your family is a rare kind. I don't know anyone who ever bought their parents a car but I know a lot who build houses for their parents."

@E_thefist1 stated:

"He just achieved what's still on my bucket list... Big up to him."

@xashimbap shared in response:

"Good for him and I'm sure your dad is happy and proud."

@simphiwedlamin2 tweeted:

"God bless you and your family. I know what it's like being a deputy parent."

@Khanyi_Jamani added:

"Wow. Congratulations to him for buying a new car for his father."

