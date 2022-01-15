Retired Orlando Pirates star Lucky Lekgwathi is back in business with his 'Grootman by Lucky Lekgwathi' fast-food restaurant

The fast-food establishment was reportedly damaged by looters during the violent unrest in parts of Soweto and Gauteng in July

Supportive South Africans banded together on social media to congratulate the former Pirate's captain on once again finding his feet

Former Orlando Pirates defender Lucky Lekgwathi has risen like a phoenix from the ashes after his 'Grootman by Lucky Lekgwathi' township restaurant was destroyed in the wave of public violence in Soweto during the July unrest.

Heading to Twitter under his @T_Mailwane handle, football scribe Tshepang Mailwane tweeted that Lekgwathi had finally managed to pick up the pieces after facing a momentary threat to his livelihood.

Lucky Lekgwathi has once again found his feet. Image: @lucky-lekgwathi14, @T_Mailwane

It emerged that with the help of former Kaizer Chiefs player Willard Kantsande, who runs a construction business, the fast-food spot, which relocated from Kliptown to the nearby suburb of Southdale, was given a majestic revamp. It now boasts large glass walks and an indoor and outdoor area.

Locals and Lekgwathi's followers graced the timeline to congratulate the former Bucs skipper for his resilience in keeping the food business alive despite all the odds. The tweet garnered nearly 4 700 likes and 700 retweets at the time of publication.

Saffas spread the goodwill

Briefly News takes a look at all the reactions to the post below.

@SangoZoli wrote:

"Kuphi, so that we can support the guy."

@sjmofokeng25 said:

"He relocated the place I think it will be better where he's at now."

@GumbiMtshali added:

"Second-time lucky, well done Lucky Lekgwathi. You held yourself up by the bootstraps and soldiered on. You are made of sterner stuff."

Lekgwathi claims his friends looted his restaurant

Elsewhere, Briefly News previously reported that Lekgwathi put out the claim that some of his friends were among those that looted his restaurant in Soweto.

A wave of public violence swept across the township and parts of Gauteng after it spread from KwaZulu-Natal as pro-Jacob Zuma supporters caused a torrent of destruction amid calls for the former president's release from jail at the time.

Lekgwathi made the allegations during a discussion about the unrest with Gauteng Premier David Makhura. According to TimesLIVE, the former player said he received a call from the centre manager where his eatery was located to alert him to the looting.

