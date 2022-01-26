South African TV station eTV reran the movie Anaconda on 15 January and around 2.4 million people decided to refresh their minds

After announcing the rerun, eTV became the talk of the town as social media users could not believe that the box office hit is still being shown 25 years later

It seems many locals are still living for the cult classic, which stars J-Lo, Ice Cube and John Voight

After a social media uproar about eTV's announcement that Anaconda would be aired, it may come as a surprise to many that around 2.4 million South Africans tuned in to watch the 1997 thriller. The broadcaster has been airing the adventure horror for years.

Not only did the 2.4 million Saffas turn on the TVs for the cult classic but they stayed and watched all 89 minutes of it. The movie was aired on Saturday, 15 January, 2022 and the shock of how many people tuned in could possibly mean that eTV will keep it in their box of replays.

Around eight years ago, eTV revealed that it would no longer be showing the series of films and followed it up with a "final premiere", which aired in mid-2014.

eTV's rerun of 'Anaconda' seemingly paid off as 2.4 million South Africans tuned in to watch the 1997 hit film. Image: Columbia Pictures and Stock Photo / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to News24, at the beginning of this year the broadcaster aired the movie around 19 times in a short number of years - this excluding the reruns on other platforms owned by eMedia TV.

The broadcaster released a statement about the movie, referring to it as an "old favourite" that people can't stop watching. The South African reports that the box office success received a small 37% rating on the American review-aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite that and the 4.8/10 it received on IMDB, the movie still remains one of the most-aired films on South African TV.

Mmusi Maimane roasts eTV for airing ‘Anaconda’, peeps live for his boldness

In previously reported news about 'Anaconda', Briefly News shared that Mmusi Maimane enjoys entertaining the people of Mzansi with his quirky social media posts. Maimane took a hit at eTV for showing the 1997 film, Anaconda, again.

He claims they were pulling an ANC move. Social media user @destinyzee caught all the good bit and compiled it into one post for peeps to enjoy. An outspoken social media user known as Cellular took a shot at Mmusi and got eaten alive.

Social media never fails to deliver. Seeing Maimane end Cellular, peeps were screaming in excitement. The good old politician never leaves a hater unroasted, and people were sure Cellular knew this before firing the shots that he did, lol.

