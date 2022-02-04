Eskom is in the bad books of many as the people of SA sit without power thanks to the implementation of Stage 2 loadshedding

Social media user @Kookie_Kuhle shared a hilerious clip in which he spoke on behalf of Eskom and their plans for 2022

The people of Mzansi were left screaming after watching this clip and flooded the comment section with laughs

Eskom is getting all the shade and we don’t even have to explain why. A man decided to do a parody, explaining Eskom’s plans for 2022.

Social media user @Kookie_Kuhle delivered a speech on behalf of Eskom that left the people of Mzansi screaming. Image: Twitter / @Kookie_Kuhle

Apparently, the electricity giants have had a good rest and are back at it, disappointing and cheesing off the people of Mzansi just the way they like it.

Social media user @Kookie_Kuhle spoke on behalf of Eskom, claiming they are back and ready to make 2022 a darker year than ever before.

In one part of the hilerious clip the man said: “We have gone from loadshedding to blackouts, so ja, it’s a big year of change…”

“Post-Match conference - Eskom back at work.”

The people of Mzansi react to the hilarious clip, telling Eskom to get lost

People are TIRED of Eskom and have resulted to humour as a means of dealing with their frustrations.

After watching the comical clip people took to the comment section to air their views, commending the man on a job well done.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Izinto14 said:

“Yahlanya le owty... Like this is funny as hell!”

@Nonkosi_Thiyane said:

“Thiza, the accuracy of this! "We'll never leave, we've found a home in SA"”

@TweetNiceNoko said:

“Will you ever leave us?

“No we will never leave, we've made a home in South Africa.

“Wtf ”

@SisandaMaqina said:

@Royal_Mandy1 said:

