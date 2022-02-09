A young Mzansi lady lost her father the same week she took ownership of a stunning new car she was waiting for

Social media user @PhemiSegoe was so proud of herself for buying this car and knew that her father would be too

People helped the beautiful lady celebrate this amazing achievement, just the pick me up she needed

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Losing a parent is never easy! A young woman lost her father and while her world felt empty, she knew she needed to get up and keep on going.

Social media user @PhemiSegoe lost her father but found some hope after she bought her new car, knowing she is capable of anything. Image: Twitter / @PhemiSegoe

Source: Twitter

While material items like cars will never replace a lost one, for this young lady it was the meaning behind the purchase that picked her up, not the car itself.

Taking to social media after a heavy week, @PhemiSegoe shared some pictures of her stunning new Kia whip. While she never thought she would be collecting her car without having her father there or at least be able to send him a pic, the strong young woman owned her achievement like she knew her father would have wanted her to.

Being able to buy herself a car means so much more than the actual physical vehicle, it means she is capable, independent, strong and able. Sisi, you are an inspiration!

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

“Some good news! ✨”

By the looks of the snaps, the car she purchased is the new Kia Picanto which goes for around R200k. A stunning little car that we are sure she is going to love.

The people of Mzansi shower the young woman with praise and many safe travels

Knowing it had been a tough week for her, @PhemiSegoe’s followers helped make this moment extra special.

Peeps flocked to the comment section to congratulate her on the new wheels and to remind her of how worthy she is of this win.

Take a look at some of the comments

@RealSk_SYDNEY said:

“Congratulations my sister ”

@Cherry01_ said:

“Congratulations Phemi you deserve it.”

@LatrellSetlhab1 said:

@LwaziV_ said:

@Keefinks said:

Stunning lady shares snap with sleek whip in Limpopo, Mzansi ready to send uncles

In other babes and whips news, Briefly News reported that social media user Vutomi (@DeeNeow) had the internet swooning over a pic that she posted on her Twitter feed. The stunning South African can be seen posing in front of a Toyota bakkie while basking in the warmth of the Limpopo sun.

Casually dressed and surrounded by Africa’s magnificent greenery, @DeeNeow reminded Saffas to take time out and focus on themselves, even with a schedule as busy as a Town planner.

Hundreds of Mzansians made their way to the post to show their love for the stunning and inspirational founder of both V&D haute couture and Dream Creations.

Source: Briefly News