A local man recently strode to the streets of Twitter to invite Saffas to share in his excitement of building a house

The Twitter user, @AviweN__, posted a picture of the yet to be completed house before sparking a massive online reaction

The responses ranged from congratulatory to critical and exciting as tweeps offered up a stream of colourful comments

Mzansi's social media streets have been quite busty of late as netizens congratulate each other on one phenomenal achievement after the other.

The plaudits are still raining down on many other groundbreakers, and as the latest among them, @AviweN__ is proudly flexing what he claims to be his achievement online.

A homeowner in the making has taken to social media to flex. Image: @AviweN

Heading to Twitter, he shared a picture of a house that appeared to still be under construction. There was a noticeable hive of activity around it as the building continued.

"This year, I'm finishing my house. Can't wait," the inspired caption read.

The image also shows the various divisions of the yet to be completed house after the foundation was laid. Several people, presumably the builders, mill about as they continue marshalling the tasks of the day.

The unfinished house is surrounded by lush greenery in the distance and appears to be built on the steep face of a hill in a rural part of the country. At the time of publication, the tweet had gathered almost 9 200 likes.

Apart from a flood of negativity around the post, with peeps criticising the various aspects of the building plan, some peeps took the opportunity to congratulate the visionary fella.

Netizens express mixed reviews

Briefly News took a deep dive in the comments section to bring readers all the reactions to the tweet.

@Adugu_dee wrote:

"Why are there no restrooms? I'm trying to understand the building plan from this angle."

@LangaNkosana said:

"I think it will be better to announce when you are finished with the house [because] negativity is roaming around in all kinds of channels. But big up to you."

@Manyangatsi5 added:

"Saw this as an achievement and a life-changing one. How could I not fall in love with such a beautiful house?"

