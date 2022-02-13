In parliament Julius Malema often gets tempers boiling. He is unapologetic in his views and has a sharp tongue that takes aim at his opponents like fiery arrows on a battle field. Despite his ruthless attitude in politics, Malema has a soft side that often comes to light when he speaks about his wife.

Mantwa Matlala is the woman who holds the EFF leader's heart. She's beautiful, smart and the picture of a supportive wifey. Mantwa isn't active in politics or on social media, but her presence never goes unnoticed by their supporters.

EFF followers have already dubbed Malema and is wife Mzansi's "president and first lady". The couple have been a symbol of love and strength for many years. Photo: julius.sello.malema / Instagram.

Juju and his wifey have established themselves as a power couple in Mzansi and Briefly News took a look at their love story.

Julius Malema and Mantwa Matlala are high school sweethearts - sort of

Julius Malema and Mantwa Matlala started dating while he was still completing his secondary school education. Several reports, including one from BuzzSouthAfrica, stated that it is believed the couple started dating in the 2000s and were together when Malema matriculated in 2010.

The dates might seem confusing to many seeing as Malema is already turning 41 in 2022. The EFF leader was 28 when he obtained his Grade 12 certificate, meaning he and Mantwa aren't your typical high school sweethearts.

Mantwa Matlala has an accounting degree

The EFF views education as one of the most important tools to create better futures for South Africans - a sentiment that is evident by the amount of members, including Malema, who obtain degrees in various academic fields.

Like her hubby, Mantwa is also an educated woman. She hails from a similar background as Malema. Briefly News previously reported Mantwa was brought up in Seshego's Zone 1 area. She went to Capricorn High School for her secondary level of education. Details of the college or university that she went to are yet to be revealed. It is public knowledge that she holds a qualification in accountancy.

Mantwa is an accountant who is believed to own a company in Johannesburg.

Julius Malema and Mantwa Matlala got married in 2014

On 27 December, 2014, Malema and his beautiful missus tied the knot. The couple have been married ever since, and if his social media posts are anything to go by, it is going better than ever. While celebrating their most recent wedding anniversary, the EFF leader took to his Instagram page to celebrate seven years and husband and wife.

He wrote:

"Today we are celebrating seven years as a married couple. The boys' mother is steering the ship, and we are her passengers. Love you my babe, exciting 7 seven years, and we are still going strong because our friends and family are supportive."

BuzzSouthAfrica reported that their wedding was an elegant and private event, only 500 of the most esteemed guests that included politicians and celebrities, were invited to witness their vows. Twenty security guards were reportedly hired for the ceremony and photos and videos were not permitted.

Julius Malema is still in love years after he and Mantwa Matlala started dating

Despite being married to one of the most famous politicians in the country, Mantwa Matlala prefers staying out of the spotlight. She has no known or verified social media accounts and only shows up at public events to support her hubby.

Julius Malema on the other hand is very vocal about his feelings for his wife. He often shares post celebrating special dates like her birthday or their anniversary. The EFF leader also gushes about what an amazing mother and wife Mantwa is on a regular basis.

In 2021, Julius Malema wished his wife a happy birthday and he wrote:

"Today I celebrate the opportunity to cuddle with you, to share a bed with you every evening, and most importantly to be your parenting partner of the boys in marriage. These are memories I cherish and will do so forever. Happy birthday Mma go Bašimane."

In another post, Malema gushed about making his bae his missus:

"The beauty of making your girlfriend a wife, love you, Mama of the boys. She's perfect and married madness; we thank you for being brave, my friend."

Julius Malema and his wife have been blessed with two beautiful sons

Two years after saying "I do", Julius Malema and Mantwa Matlala welcomed their first child, a son named Munzhedi, together. In 2018, the couple had another son, who they named Kopano.

They prefer keeping their private life out of the spotlight but Malema can't help himself when it comes to celebrating his children's birthdays or school milestones.

Briefly News recently reported the politician wished his youngest son a happy birthday.

"My last one is turning 4 today, can’t wait for him to turn 7 so that I can have my twins. Happy Birthday my son; you are a descendant of mighty female ancestors," he captioned a sweet photo of Kopano .

Mantwa is also the stepmother of Julius Malema's eldest son, Ratanang. Juju had a son with a woman called Maropeng Ramohlale, according to The Sowetan. Despite no longer being with his baby mama, Malema has never stopped caring for his son and treats Ratanang with the same affection as his two youngest children.

Malema even had a proud dad moment when Ratanang started high school in 2020. Malema shared a photo of Ratanang, captioning it:

"Our guy, off to Grade 8 school camp. #ProudPapa #proudparents."

There is a popular quote saying: "behind every successful man, there stands a woman." Julius Malema might not be the president of South Africa but he has grown one of the strongest parties in the country in a matter of just a few years. Mantwa Matlala might prefer staying out of the limelight but even by Malema's own accounts, she has played a vital role in his success as a politician.

His followers believe Malema might be the future president of South Africa, and only time can tell. But, one thing is for sure - if he does ever hold the highest office in the country, Malema will have a beautiful, intelligent woman by his side supporting his every move. Is there anything this power couple would not be able to do?

