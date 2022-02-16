Thugs Place Stolen Car Tracker in Gogo's Bag, Gets Tracked by Cops, SA Stupefied

An old lady was at the wrong time and place when thugs hijacked a vehicle and removed its GPS device before placing it in her shopping bag

A Twitter @SavageMaveriick tweeted about the strange occurrence straight from the script of a horror film, only that it actually happened

A stream of perplexed locals made their way to the tweep's mentions to react to the bizarre scenes, even adding some humour for effect

Just when one thinks they have seen or heard it all in Mzansi and then, boom, a surprise comes along that renders one completely incapable of finding the right response to it.

Consider a situation in which an unsuspecting old lady is minding her own business while criminals elsewhere pull off a grand hijacking. The same criminals remove a tracking device from the car they have just stolen.

An old lady was the target of thieves, somewhat. Image: @SavageMaveriick, Getty Images

The elderly citizen then finds herself at a time and place where she becomes the target of the thieving roamers. But, instead of accosting her and relieving her of anything valuable on her person, they find other ways of disrupting her peace.

This was the case for a nifty gogo who had been running her errands before she was tracked down by cops and a response team. On closer inspection, it was found that the hijackers turned tricksters had placed the stolen car's GPS device in the elderly woman's shopping bag.

Needless to say, she was wholly confused, and so, too, was the team of cops and vehicle tracking company response officers at the scene. Equally, Saffas were at sixes and sevens on Twitter, thanks to a viral post capturing this scenario.

"They stole a car, removed the tracker and put it in Gogo's bag. Apparently, police have never seen such a slow-moving stolen car," read the caption of the post shared by @SavageMaveriick.

At the time of publication, the post had attracted nearly 2 000 likes and more than 500 retweets. There was plenty of commentary around it as Saffas scratched their heads over the bizarre situation.

SA breaks out in guilty laughter

Briefly News jumped into the comments to bring readers some of the most outlandish responses below.

@Linc_TN wrote:

"How do they know where the tracker is fitted? The people working at these tracking companies know what's happening."

@BlaqDown said:

"Criminals are cruel, and I know they were laughing."

@KgomotsoTlhapan added:

"They are so cruel shame but can't help but laugh."

