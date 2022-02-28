A video of a toddler who rocked to some music tugged at the heartstrings of many as it went viral online

The expression of concentration was what completed the cute factor as many on Instagram started comparing the baby to others they know

Many who commented on the video confessed to how good it made them feel and how it made their day

Instagram became the home of feel-good content when a video of an adorable girl rocking to the beat went viral. The post fittingly revealed that the page is for videos that bring on the fun factor and those who commented agreed.

The seconds-long video was impactful enough to reach countless people as most of the comments were to tag others to sare the joy.

A toddler rocked peeps online as she jammed to music and brought on the feels in a feel-good video.

Source: Instagram

Instagram couldn't get enough of the jamming little girl as they tagged their contacts. Some also went as far as comparing the cute tot to those they know personally.

Feeling the FOMO that crept in, chelsiehyattxo said:

"@_sophie_hyatt @lucylouiseroberts_ us next Saturday ."

Admitting to being tickled by the young rocker, rosiebuck_ said:

"@secretgardenbeauty this cracked me right up, made me think of you ."

Having spotted a similarity to someone else, jules_rapp09 exclaimed:

"OMGEE @jennrapp23 I found your spirit kid. ."

Source: Briefly News