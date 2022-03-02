Saffas have shared funny videos following speculations of the possibility of the national army going out to war in Europe

Lebogang Motsepe posted a video on Facebook of a military member failing to launch his missile correctly and almost harming the surrounding troops

Mzansi online users have unanimously agreed that the SANDF is not ready for war nevertheless Vladimir Putin

An online user Lebogang Motsepe shared a funny video of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) during a training session and it has left peeps with very little faith in the military force’s capabilities.

A social media user posted a funny video of failed military missile training session. Image: Lebogang Motsepe/Facebook

In the video, a United States army member can be seen preparing and launching a missile with ease and precision. In a second clip an SANDF member, referred to as Ramaphakela, can be seen given an instruction to launch his missile which turns out to be a complete flop, as it lands on the ground right in front of him and the surrounding troops.

“We are not ready for Putin nina...re nale bo Ramaphakela yooo,” the post caption reads.

The Facebook post left netizens in stitches. They responded with their funny and witty comments:

Priscilla Ntebo Faba commented:

“It's not even funny but I found myself laughing.”

Thubelihle Mary Mahayi reacted:

“Yazi sizofa.”

Neo Felicia Mokotedi said:

“Tjoweeeee Ramaphakela.”

Monica Muravha replied:

“Kwaaaaaaaaaaaa. Ramaphakela is gonna kill us all.”

SANDF gets flack amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine and SA government's call for peace

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that in true Mzansi fashion, local social media users have poked fun at the national government’s intervention and called for peace amid the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Online user Anele Fumba (@Anelefumba) has taken to Twitter to sarcastically share that SA’s military is ready for battle. He posted a video showing what appears to be a training session for armored vehicle driving.

The massive vehicle can be seen almost crashing into the onlooking army members who duck for safety before it halts.

“SANDF IS READY FOR ACTION,” said Anele in the tweet.

Saffas have responded to the hilarious post with jokes and witty comments:

@007questbond commented:

“That’s proper training! The SANDF general wants to make sure spectators are awake and observant.”

