A Mzansi man took to social media to share his big purchase of a brand new Mercedes-Benz

Thapelo Mabitsela (@thapelo_goat) shared photos of the German machine on Instagram along with an inspiring caption

Online users were abuzz with excitement at the good news and congratulated the forex trader on his new whip

A young South African man, Thapelo Mabitsela (@thapelo_goat), took to social to show off his stunning new ride and online followers are overjoyed for him.

Taking to Instagram, Thapelo shared a few images of his Mercedes-Benz GLE63s AMG, and it is quite a beaut!

South African forex trader Thapelo Mabitsela shared images of his brand new German machine. Image: @thapelo_goat/Instagram

Source: Instagram

He captioned the post:

“BIG BODY BENZ GLE63s AMG. KE GERMAN MO KASI, DANKI MPILO, DANKI MALI, DANKI FOREX #fxgoat #2022alreadywon.”

He has already won 2022, and the cyber community was left elated and inspired by the forex trader’s accomplishment. They took to the post’s comments section to congratulate him.

Vuvumavuthelafx said:

“You are the inspiration brother, dankie mpilo.”

winston_crest reacted:

“I celebrate with you.”

vancy63 shared:

“Greatness.”

amo_mogapi responded:

"My dream car."

Lilrichdoingthings commented:

“Dankie for everything, keep pushing P.”

sphesihle_sizwe wrote:

“The inspiration and motivation.”

Eazybewa replied:

“God... I want to be successful.”

ntiyiso_fx_blck_gringo_trader said:

“Champions, respect.”

Vincekaybeats responded:

“This one is for big boys.”

Source: Briefly News