A video of a white local lady embracing the Xhosa culture has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

She can be seen dressed in traditional attire as she dances with a group during what appears to be an ancestral ceremony

While a few found the occasion inappropriate, many Saffas thought it was refreshing and shared their views in the comments

A white South African lady had the cyber community intrigued with a video of her fully embracing the Xhosa heritage during a cultural ritual.

A video of a woman donned in Xhosa attired during a ritual was shared online. Image: @zuko681/TikTok

Source: UGC

In a video shared online by @zuko681, she can be seen fully donned in traditional attire as she dances with a group during what appears to be an ancestral ceremony.

The video, which had over 107K views at the time of publication, sparked a lot of reactions online. While a few found it inappropriate, many Saffas thought it was refreshing.

According to the University of Cape Town, the phenomenon of South African whites who have embraced and embarked on an ancestrally guided spiritual healing journey has become a contemporary cause celebre.

It has been noted that there are black African sangomas or healers who have optimistically embraced the introduction of whites to their ranks as a natural and positive innovation.

Check out what cyber citizens had to say:

Zugolite wrote:

“Funny ba nigxeke aba belungu kodwa anigxekwa nina ngokhonza uyesu no abraham.”

hlengiwe334 shared:

“Engabe bangenwa elakabani idlozi abelunge.”

Tik Toker said:

“Enkosi.”

Songo Zonke remarked:

“Hay kutheni ezawba ngowasekhaya.”

nonhle882 replied:

“Ngoba ithongo akekho ongenalo.”

user8710757239389 commented:

“Bathatha nje chance abelungu never.”

nonhlakaniphomngu wrote:

“Wow.”

takaThanqa reacted:

“Camagu.”

Vanessa Gogo Baphilise commented:

“Ngowase khaya nje.”

JustDee said:

“Gogo is a slow dancer.”

