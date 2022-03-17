Saffas held a discussion online over the continued need for masks as protection against Covid with some expressing their irritation

Many peeps feel that the worst of Covid is behind us and that they should be protected by their immune systems

Others say Covid still exists and shouldn't be taken lightly as it still has devastating potential effects

Briefly News asked South Africans on Facebook for their views on having to continue wearing masks. This followed the South African government's decision to keep the Covid precations in place for one more month.

Many are expressing Covid fatigue and see no reason for Government to continue imposing strict measures such as wearing masks in public.

Peeps on Facebook offered their opinions on wearing masks with some making hilarious comments.

Chillies Pele Pele simply stated:

"Please, Covid is gone. We're focusing on Russia and Ukraine now and president of Russia said South Africa is next early this morning."

Angel Ledwaba called for a stop the wearing masks:

"They said it's not dangerous as long as it's not crowded and have enough air. I agree with those saying stop wearing outdoors at least, when it's crowded."

Musa Zwane seemed confused:

"Are you guys still wearing masks???"

Nicholas Kruger replied cheekily:

"Only the weird-looking girls must wear a musks..."

Thomas Mhango admitted:

"You are way behind like a cow tail. We stopped wearing masks in public in the beginning of last year. Even in shops. We only wear it in certain shops. Bo my friends abana ndaba."

Karyn Kelebogile Komape voiced concern:

"If that’s where we are going, then it’s probably for proper inhalation and exhalation and as well as for protection against whatever disease the inhalation of those tiny whools/cotton on the masks might come with."

“Secret mask”: SA in stitches as they react to a man’s funny face mask 'socks'

In a more hilarious story involving face masks, Briefly News reported that a face mask seemed to have a number of purposes for one man. The guy’s funny story is being displayed on the internet after using his face masks as socks.

According to Ayanda Ngcobo, she said this could only happen in Umlazi, one of the townships outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal. The beautiful woman took this hilarious piece to her Twitter page and it seriously attracted funny reactions.

The guy might be struggling to buy socks but what is startling is that he is wearing formal shoes and formal trousers, suggesting he could afford a pair of socks. Mzansi was left in stitches.

