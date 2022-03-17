A video of a woman sharing some key advice about life has been doing the rounds on social media

She funnily compares life to a ‘bhola’ (ball) and proceeds to advise people to be mindful of how they treat others

Many South African online users responded to the hilarious Twitter post with laughter and banter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A Mzansi woman dropped a nugget of wisdom about life and how people should navigate and treat others.

A video of the woman was shared on Twitter by online user @ABrooklynWinter and shows a woman speaking about how life is a bhola (ball).

A lady funnily compared life to a ball in a video shared online. Image: @ABrooklynWinter/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The post was captioned:

“Life is indeed a bhola. Sorry, I don’t make the rules.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

The woman in the clip can be heard saying:

“Life is like a wheel. It's a bhola. What goes around comes back around. What goes up must come down. Be careful how you treat other people because people do care. It is what it is, it does what it do. That’s the reason why it is what it is,” she says.

Many South African online users reacted with laughter and banter at the post. Several others also showed appreciation for the woman’s advice.

@cathybates28 reacted:

“I still to this day don't understand what she said, she said love is what...?”

@EyFresh said:

“Where did you dig and find this gem?!”

@arnoldmatjea replied:

“Her advice got us through varsity.”

@ifufndmeleaveme reacted:

“@ZoeMahlobs don’t ever say I never tried motivating you!!”

@Noty440 reacted:

“It's the wink at the end for me.”

@SakheTshotwana commented:

“Hayibo kutheni e charm-a ekugqibeleni.”

@NjoxEC wrote:

“She’s giving me, 'Dinkinator mover and shaker, the vibe creator, the terminator, the master of distraction' vibes.”

Fancy clothes and expensive whip: Man says “things have changed” in video

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that social media user Ziyanda Sibeko took Twitter to share a video of a man who has moved up in life.

In the video, the guy can be seen pulling up in a Mercedes-Benz minibus. The cameraman points out the new car and stylish clothes, and the humble man simply says, “Things have changed."

“Rent free in mind,” the tweet was captioned.

Source: Briefly News