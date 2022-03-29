Experienced KwaZulu-Natal snake rescuer, Nick Evans, caught an energetic black mamba in Inanda recently

The venomous reptile was found chilling on the floor of a bedroom, which Evans attempted to catch using his tongs

The large snake gave Nick a run-around before he managed to secure it and later release it back into its natural habitat

Brave snack rescuer Nick Evans shared a video of a recent rescue of a lively black mamba in a bedroom in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal.

He shared the clip on his YouTube channel, where he can be seen opening the door of the premises to find the venomous reptile chilling on the floor.

Nick Evans caught a black mamba chilling in a bedroom in Inanda, KZN. Image: Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer/YouTube

Armed with his tongs, Evans attempts to catch the lively mamba, which slithers around the floor in an effort to evade him. He eventually grabs hold of it and safely holds it by the head.

“Well, that was quick and easy,” he said in the video before placing it into a secure container and later releasing it into the wild.

Check out the clip below:

Mzansi online users responded to the rescue on Facebook by sharing their questions and comments.

Cathy Moodley Chetty commented:

“Just out of curiosity, why are there always mambas in Inanda? I live in Phoenix and I've never seen or heard of a mamba being caught or spotted close by.”

Rajeev Shaun wrote:

“Do mambas or any snakes normally reverse when pressed down during capture?”

Mona Hoffman Ujoodha reacted:

“A BEDROOM? WOW.”

Nick Evans rescues 7 black mambas in 1 week

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Nick Evans, one of South Africa's most famous snake catchers, achieved an impressive feat. He captured seven black mambas in one week. The slippery serpents were not easy to get to, and due to their highly hazardous nature, it was hazardous work.

Nick managed to rescue and relocate all the snakes he caught.

"Three mambas this afternoon. Missed this sort of mamba activity! The first one was in Inanda. I expected a tricky search, but as I opened the door, it was right in front of me. The second one was at my friend's house in Westville. It was in a small palm tree, and made for a tricky catch,” he said.

