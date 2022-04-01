Mrs Khune posted a video of herself online sporting a new haircut and thanked her husband for it

Peeps were amazed by her beauty and complimented her new look with other wanting to know which salon she went to

Others noticed a similarity between Siphelele Khune and American singer/song-writer Keri Hilson

Mrs Khune posted a video of herself on Instagram to show off a new haircut that she thanked her soccer star husband, Itumeleng Khune, for.

The clip shows Siphelele in a car with light make-up on. Her hairstyle did all the glowing as it framed her face. She captioned the video:

"May this month be as beautiful as this face."

Siphelele looked radiant in her new haircut that she thanked her husband Itu Khune for. Images: laaylaymak/Instagram

Everyone who commented on Siphelele's Instagram post had nothing but praise for her. They complimented her beauty and some likened her to American singer, Keri Hilson.

nthabisengserati said:

"This new signature hairstyle looks so good on you Mrs Khune❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

swazidl said:

"Then we gonna have a beautiful and blessed month, ngiyavuma Mrs K."

gugumpunyuka joked:

"Usidlisa I oats nge fok en knife saze sasha (You are making us eat oats using a fork and knife, we can feel the heat)."

zamangidi said:

"New?? I defs remember calling you Keri Hilson in your youth because you had this hairstyle."

popsido said:

"I love you guys❤️You look beautiful Mrs Khune."

zolekambuli said:

"You look breathtakingly beautiful."

