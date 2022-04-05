An official stern warning has been issued to hitchhikers on major routes by the Gauteng Traffic Police

This comes after two viral videos that were shared on social media showing a hitchhiker travelling with a grocery trolley attached to a heavy motor vehicle

Police have confirmed that investigations into the incident are underway and the hitchhiker will be brought to book

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Gauteng Traffic Police have issued a stern warning to hitchhikers on major routes following two videos that were widely circulated on social media depicting a hitchhiker travelling with a grocery trolley attached to a heavy motor vehicle along the N1 South, east of Pretoria.

The warning was shared by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee on social media after footage of the trolley hitchhiker went viral.

Gauteng Traffic Police said they will bring the trolley hitchhiker to book. Image: @Abramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Briefly News previously reported on the incident which took place on Sunday, 3 April during rainy conditions.

Quoting Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, Abramjee tweeted:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“Investigations into the alleged hitchhiking incident are currently underway and the hitchhiker will be brought to book soon. The members of the public are urged to alert the law enforcement authorities should they observe such unwarranted conduct by hitchhikers.

“Road users are encouraged to make use of public transport as an alternative means rather than endangering their lives and that of other road users."

Abramjee also explained that the law clearly states that in terms of Regulation 316 (5) read with Section 89 (6) of National Road Traffic Act 93 of 1996 stipulates that anyone who constitutes a source of danger to himself or herself, thereby endangering other road users, commits an offence and may be convicted.

South African social media users shared their reactions to the incident’s latest development:

@LeeMankayi wrote:

“How is he a hitchhiker? Please educate me. He is getting towed here.”

@Thatsmall2 commented:

“Not sure the guy will read this and receive the warning.”

@Mlungisi06 said:

“Not even 1 law enforcement officer who was stationed on the freeway saw this? No wonder our roads are full of lawlessness.”

@firepower66 replied:

“Forget the hitchhiker. I want to know which chain store the trolley belongs to and who makes it. Those wheels and bearings are first class.”

Biker narrowly escapes getting hit by a truck

In a separate story, Briefly News previously reported that an anxiety-raising video was shared online of a biker who managed to evade death in the nick of time. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by online user @MeetPrisha on Sunday, 6 March, and has over a million views.

The clip, which appears to be taken by dashcam footage, shows heavy rainfall on a busy highway before a man on a bike appears and abruptly falls to the ground.

He quickly gets up in an attempt to get away from the oncoming traffic before a massive truck crosses his path. His guardian angel must have been smiling upon him as he manages to miss the truck just before it could collide with him.

Source: Briefly News