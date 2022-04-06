Jason Arnold, known as The Snake Man, was called out to capture a massive black mamba in Clare Estate, KwaZulu-Natal

Arnold worked strategically to safely detain the venomous 2.6-metre snake caught in the roof, which had been looking to eat newborn kittens kept in a room

The snake handler had previously been to the same home, where he’d caught a black mamba and spitting cobra

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Trained snake handler, Jason Arnold, known as The Snake Man, was called out to the Clare Estate area to rescue a large black mamba on the roof of the property in search of its next dinner.

Arnold shared a video of the rescue on his YouTube channel, where he is seen gathering his equipment and being led into the property by the residents.

Snake catcher Jason Arnold worked hard to capture a massive snake caught in the roof. Image: JASON ARNOLD - SNAKE HANDLER/YouTube

Source: UGC

He soon spotted the venomous serpent in the rafters of the home’s roof. The residents explained that it must have been in search of four newborn kittens that had been in the nearby room.

“If you live in an area that has mambas and you have kittens, you are guaranteed to get a mamba,” Arnold said in the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Snake Man, who had previously been at the same home to catch a black mamba and spitting cobra, managed to strategically grab and capture the admittedly large and strong snake.

Check out the video below:

Saffas responded to the chilling rescue online:

Adam Helm replied:

“Amazing catch! What I love most about your channel is there’s no Hoo Haa about you! No dramatic “dumm dumm” music when you snatch the head! So cavalier and relaxed. Jason, you’re a machine boet!”

R G wrote:

“Rescuing a deadly black mamba at night looks even more terrifying. Those kittens are seriously fortunate you arrived as they would have been history! That mamba is huge in every way, long and thick, definitely the largest specimen I’ve seen recently on YouTube. I can’t believe how chilled you are with that deadly beast in your hands, fantastic job Jason!”

pctechguy singh commented:

“Now that's what I call a mamba big and strong. Jason, I salute you brother going out that part of the night to catch the most feared snake. I like when people get excited to see you come to their rescue and appreciate you. Thank you Jason for your time and effort in sharing your experience with us. Stay safe.”

Ultras Sur said:

“Very lucky cats. Great to see you handle this snake with patience and care so as to not hurt it. Wonderful to also see people that are not only grateful but helpful to you Mr. Arnold. I hope everyone shares and likes this video. Big thumbs up.”

Black mamba surrenders to Nick Evans’ rescue mission

In a separate story, Briefly News reported Durban-based snake rescuer, Nick Evans, posted about how he was called out to a home where a black mamba was spotted on the kitchen floor.

Nick was told that it slithered under the fridge and he noted that it must have been its attempt at fleeing from the family dog.

Given Nick's account of the rescue mission, it was all too happy to be nabbed. Nick said that as he grabbed it by the tail, the mamba made his job easier:

“It reversed all the way, and I soon had the head pinned!"

Source: Briefly News