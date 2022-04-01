Nick Evans shared an unusual rescue of a black mamba that got frightened of a barking dog

He gave an account of its general health and noted a few "battle" marks that the snake must have suffered before its encounter with the dog

Peeps were pleased to learn that the rescue was successful and complimented Nick on the work that he does

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Durban-based snake rescuer, Nick Evans, posted about how he was called out to a home where a black mamba was spotted on the kitchen floor. Nick was told that it slithered under the fridge and he noted that it must have been its attempt at fleeing from the family dog.

Given Nick's account of the rescue mission, it was all too happy to be nabbed. Nick said that as he grabbed it by the tail, the mamba made his job easier:

"It reversed all the way, and I soon had the head pinned!"

Nick Evans shared about how he rescued a frightened black mamba that hid in the compressor of a fridge. Image: Nick Evan_Snake Rescuer/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Peeps on Facebook were happy to learn that the black mamba was rescued unharmed and applauded Nick for it. Some admitted to always looking forward to reading the snake rescuer's stories.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Roy Griffin said:

"Good job Nick. I always check when my dog barks, she has already alerted me in the past, it is always nice to check, because I'm surrounded by bush."

Mancome Zama Mthembu said:

"I cant be the only one that looks forward to your snake catching posts. Keep up doing what a good job Nick Evans - Snake Rescuer, I hope I never have to call you tho! Not me double checking the back of my fridge every now and again."

Seelan Thaver said:

"Well done, Nick. Mambas know they're safe when you around. Keep up the amazing work."

Gwen du Plessis said:

"Thank you, Nick, its always a pleasure to read or see your articles. Continue the good work and keep safe."

Moropane Abram said:

"I just wish to hold a black mamba in my hand one day... nice work, Nick."

7 Deadly snakes: Nick Evans rescues 7 black mambas in one week

The black mamba that the famous snake rescuer caught was an addition to a growing number of mambas that he had caught. According to Briefly News, Nick Evans, one of South Africa's most famous snake catchers, achieved an impressive feat. He captured seven black mambas in one week .

He caught four of the deadly reptiles in Inanda, an area not far from Durban, which left him with some amazing memories. Some of the snakes were in extremely difficult areas which makes rescuing them extremely dangerous due to the snakes' deadly venom.

While it was very dangerous work, Nick managed to rescue and relocate all the snakes he caught. Peeps were surprised at the number of black mambas Nick caught and grateful for the successful rescues.

Source: Briefly News