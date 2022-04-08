A pic of DJ Black Coffee's portrait that was drawn by our "national artist", Rasta, was posted on Facebook

The snap attracted an avalanche of comments from South Africans, who have become accustomed to Rasta's paintings being less than skilful

While some peeps prove hard to please, many admitted that the painting actually bears resemblance to the celebrity

A pic of a portrait of world-renowned musician, DJ Black Coffee, was posted on Facebook. The portrait was drawn by so-called "national artist", Rasta, who has taken a brush to canvas for many celebrities in the past, mostly deceased.

The eccentric artist captioned the pic:

"Black Coffee made us proud. A Grammy is a true definition of hard work."

Rasta drew a portrait of Black Coffe in his honour and South Africans approved. Image: @RastaArtist/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps on Facebook welcomed this side of Rasta as many joked that perhaps the artist's skill lies in capturing live subjects. Some hilariously came to his defence by saying while Rasta is talented, perhaps it's distractions around him that normally disturb his brush strokes.

FI FI said:

"This Man Can Paint But Something Happens When He's About To Finish The Project. There's Always Two People In The Picture Or He Just Misses Something As He Goes Along. But Something Happens Maarn.."

Mohapi Mokoena said:

"He is good Rasta, those petty mistakes perhaps are being caused by kids playing around him where he will end up getting distracted or disturbed by movement of kids ."

Nipro Ratombo said:

"I think he tried this time hey...for me reached the pass mark this time around...What's the current pass mark at school again?"

Gladys Khelemethe said:

"Maybe he should stick to painting people while they're still alive. Once they pass on something seems to temper with the paintbrush."

Mahlogonolo Magopane said:

"I understand now,Rasta has same problem like I have when someone passes on I turn to forget their face.Black Coffee is still alive and that’s a good portrait."

Shawn These said:

"DJ Black Coffee fine but that Grammy Award couldn't escape Rasta's wrath."

Patrick Shai: Rasta praised for accurately memorialising legendary actor

There have been several times that Rasta was complimented on his drawings. According to Briefly News, Rasta the Artist, whose real name is Lebani Sirenje, has given Mznai a glimpse of his latest portrait memorialising a late celebrity.

Rasta chose to release a pic of his painting of legendary actor Philip Shai, who was laid to rest recently. Social media users praised the artist, who is often mocked online for his painting skills.

The veteran actor tragically took his own life and his family asked young people to accept the apology that he made before he died.

Source: Briefly News