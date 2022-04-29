A bold gent took to social media to show off an image displaying a spread of cash and asked an open-ended question about the richest man in the world

Regarding the image, he asked his online friends why, if Elon Musk really has more money than him, how come he doesn’t post it?

Cyber citizens shared their answers and opinions in response to the young man’s Twitter post and inquiry

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A young, bold man took to social media to show off some of the "ka’ching" he has in the bank and even challenged the world’s richest person.

A man hinted that he may have more cash than Elon Musk. Image: ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images, Image: @ihyjujuu/Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Online user, Juju (@ihyjuju) shared a screenshot on his Twitter account showing a spread of his banknotes with a caption that reads:

“If Elon Musk really got more money than me, why he never posted a spread pic?”

Multi-billionaire, entrepreneur and investor, Elon Musk, is the world's richest person with an estimated nett worth of almost $250 billion, BBC reports. He is the founder, CEO and chief engineer at SpaceX; angel investor, CEO, and Product Architect of Tesla, Inc, founder of The Boring Company and co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

On the other hand, it is unclear what "Juju" is known for or how he has accumulated his so-called wealth.

His online followers interacted with posts, as they answered his burning question. Many indicated that Musk had no reason to show off his money on social media as his dealings and investments spoke for themselves.

Check out the Twitter post and some of the responses online:

@madeline_nc reacted:

“Because it’s obnoxious and clout chasing.”

@ALaylaScott1 replied:

“Because it's not smart to post your money on the internet it attracts ppl to break into your house.”

@JordanAnthony02 commented:

“I have people on my Instagram with this typa mentality.”

@_Wura__ said:

“Because real rich people don’t post their money lol.”

@moriadweller wrote:

“Y’all are out here posting pictures of cash that can devalue at any moment to get clout and validation from people who don’t like y’all when you should’ve been investing this money in LAND. What do y’all think us Mexicans have been doing? But hey, get those likes broh.”

@fragilespecter replied:

“Because having an old money mindset means that you don’t feel the need to show off your riches through vain and tacky posts like this.”

Elon Musk might have a nett worth of R4 trillion but he doesn’t own residential property

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that Elon Musk’s head isn’t in the clouds. No, his dreams reach far beyond that to the stars that shine above us, to the uninhabitable planets in our solar system. The 50-year-old surpassed Jeff Bezos as the richest man on the planet, but his aspirations were never financially motivated and the lack of luxury seen in his lifestyle proves it.

As of 24 April, Elon Musk is worth a staggering $269.7 billion according to Forbes’ real-time billionaire's rankings. This amounts to more than R4 trillion, which is enough money to sustain the whole of South Africa for two years while still being considered rich.

Yet, despite having all the money in the world, almost quite literally, Elon Musk doesn’t live a flashy, luxury life. In fact, the man who tops the world’s richest people list doesn’t even own property. Briefly News took a look at Musk’s life, career, and how he spends his riches.

Source: Briefly News