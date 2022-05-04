A video of a man taking a drink of blue disinfectant liquid has been doing the rounds on social media

According to experts ingesting sanitiser can cause symptoms that appear very similar to general alcohol poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, headaches and more

South African online users could not help but respond with amusement and concern to the Instagram post

One thirsty man in need of a drink went to extreme lengths to quench his thirst.

A video shared on Instagram by @younglildelty shows him taking a sip of hand sanitiser. He is seen opening the bottle filled with the blue disinfectant liquid and taking a drink to which he squirms at the imaginably bitter taste.

A thirsty gent had a sip of hand sanitiser. Image: @younglildelty/Instagram

According to the Texas Medical Centre, people with substance abuse issues have deliberately ingested hand sanitiser for its high alcohol content.

“Ingesting any hand sanitiser made with either ethanol or methanol can cause symptoms that appear very similar to general alcohol poisoning, including nausea, vomiting, headache, abdominal pain, decreased coordination, and blurry vision.

Methanol’s high toxicity can lead to a chemical imbalance in the blood (called metabolic acidosis) as well as seisures, blindness, and death,” the medical page reported.

In true Mzansi fashion, many Saffas responded to the post with banter, while a selected few expressed concern for the man’s well-being.

_jadd.y__ reacted:

“Haiii drugs.”

u.charlieee said:

“MAY HIS SOUL REST IN PEACE.”

u.charlieee commented:

“Science students rn.”

danielle.pylman remarked:

“@209dyliver said he's going to be clean from drugs now.”

tiana_rihanna_ replied:

“That man drinks black label just to find out the sanitiser is better.”

Milesadcowrld responded:

“This mann needs alcohol right now but he ain't got money and doesn't have a choice.”

