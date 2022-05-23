A skilled architect took to social media to show off a recent project of a house he designed and built with his team

Xeki Hlongwane posted progress images on his Twitter account, revealing the beginning of the house building to the final product

Judging by the comments, his fine work left many netizens inspired and influenced to contact them for their future dream homes

A talented architect spread some Monday Motivation on the social media timelines after sharing progress images of the amazing house he designed.

Xeki Hlongwane (@XekiHlongwane) took to Twitter to share the images which show the foundation phase all through to the final product, which boasts a stunning modern-style mansion.

An architect had Mzansi peeps feeling inspired about property. Image: @XekiHlongwane/Twitter

Source: Twitter

He captioned the post:

“Started from the bottom, now my whole team here.”

There is no doubt that a lot of hard work, meticulous effort, and attention to detail went into creating the breathtaking abode. Mzansi netizens could not help but marvel at the house as they flocked in on the Twitter post to share their positive comments and hopes of Xeki one day designing their dream homes too.

@Mmasebotsana5 reacted:

“I love your work.”

@Lebogan59646822 wrote:

“Roughly one needs to budget how much for such, all inclusive i.e building plans, material, and labour. Secondly, would you recommend one to build from scratch or buy a completely done building?”

@GaMorolong commented:

“Incredible work. May more doors; more projects and more outstanding work know your name and follow you everywhere you go.”

@ThaboT_style responded:

“I will say this till it happens, one day you're going to build my wife's dream house.”

@Vuyokazi_P said:

“Absolutely beautiful... I'll definitely call you to design my home.”

@d9e9d39d3e50473 replied:

“This is absolutely stunning love it. Will be contacting you very soon.”

Source: Briefly News