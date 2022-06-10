A lady @ZuzuZunguu , clapped back at a man who had attempted to make fun of her on social media

, This is after he had shared a tweet about men not sliding into women’s DMs unless they could afford to buy them the latest Mercedes Benz

The lady agreed but he chose to inquire whether she had a license and she responded with an image showing off her license and keys to her Merc

A stunner stunted on a gent hard after politely putting him in his place when he attempted to ridicule her by questioning if she ‘even’ had a driver's license on social media.

This came after the man, @kingmong97 wrote a tweet advising men to stay out of a woman’s DMs if they cannot afford to buy her the latest Mercedes Benz.

A lady put a man in his place after he tried to make fun of her online. Image: @ZuzuZunguu/Twitter, @kingmong97/Twitter

Source: Twitter

The lady @ZuzuZunguu appeared to be in agreement with his post as she reacted with a nail painting emoji.

He then asked her:

“KaSengwayo unayo kodwa ilisence? ”

@ZuzuZunguu wasted no time as she clapped back with an image of her holding her license and showing off keys to her car which happens to be a Mercedes Benz.

“And a car. Put some respect on my name,” she wrote.

South Africans were left quite impressed with her response and she subtly put the man in his place. Check out the Twitter post and some of the comments below:

@tasha_ndlovzzz said:

“Cleared him like a shein cart .”

@Sereng_K replied:

“At 21 sis? Kgopela winning formula tuu. This is amazing .”

@its_tiidoo remarked:

“I know was he was punching the air after this .”

@Lo_Siya_Wenu replied:

“Give this lady a bells.”

@NomfundoZ_ commented:

“and that's how you clear it!!.”

