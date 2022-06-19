Isencane Lengane trended on social media after airing a spicy episode. The winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 3, Mpho Wa Badimo, shared a video of how her bae surprised her with unexpected spoils.

Multichoice Group is being called out for being way too expensive. An Italian babe's dance video caused waves on the socials. Khanyi Mbau has explained why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi at her Comedy Central roast.

1. ‘Isencane Lengane’ Trends as Mzansi Is Disappointed With Thando Dlamuka’s Choices: "She Made Her Bed"

Isencane Lengane trended on social media after airing a spicy episode. The viewers of the show shared how they were disappointed in some of Thando's choices.

‘Isencane Lengane’ star Thando is pregnant and her hubby Siyacela Dlamuka is cheating on her. Image: @mojalovetv

Source: Instagram

She fell pregnant despite the fact that her young hubby, Siyacela Dlamuka, is cheating on her. Siyacela introduced his girlfriend to the fans during the last season of the show. Peeps wanted Thando to pack her bags and go back home when Siyacela started cheating on her.

Taking to Twitter, some people shared that they're no longer feeling sorry for the loving Thando, while others commented on her health, especially now that she's pregnant.

2. 'Big Brother Mzansi' S3 Winner Mpho Wa Badimo Surprised With Roses and Cake by Bae, Mzansi Feeling the Love

Winner of Big Brother Mzansi Season 3, Mpho Wa Badimo, had South African social media users fighting back tears after sharing a video of how her bae, Season 3 finalist Themba Broly, surprised her with unexpected spoils.

Mpho posted a video of the moment on Twitter which shows her in a vehicle and overcome with emotion as someone identified as Karabo hands her a bouquet of pink roses, a note and a cake on behalf of her man.

She giggles as she reads the note and inquires about the cute gesture. Mpho captioned the tweet:

“@ThembaBroly But babe❤️❤️❤️ and skweeeeza @TeekayGoldfish you knew ❤️”

3. Multichoice Being Called Out by Fuming Customers for Being Way Too Expensive: “Repeat Content From 1990”

Multichoice Group is being called out for being way too expensive. The subscribers of the corporation giant have taken to social media to voice their grievances.

MultiChoice group operates channels such as DStv, SuperSport and Showmax. Their clients are not happy with the same content they are being "fed" while paying a hefty subscription fee.

Briefly News reported recently that the Group's CEO Calvo Mawela reported a decline in the company's subscription base. Peeps took to Twitter to call Multichoice and DStv out for continuing to cancel channels while the subscription fee keeps increasing.

4. Woman in Italy Goes Viral With Fire Amapiano Dance Moves, Wins Over Mzansi: “Come Home, My Sister”

Amapiano has transcended SA borders and is taking over the world. An Italian babe proved this after her dance video caused waves on the socials.

In the clip shared on TikTok by Isabella95 (@b__b__e__l__l__a), she is seen dressed in a cute co-ord outfit as she pulls off some vibey dance moves to an amapiano tune.

There is no doubt that she has rhythm as she demonstrates popular Mzansi dance moves with ease to the beat.

5. Khanyi Mbau Explains Why She Doesn’t Want Pearl Thusi and Somizi Mhlongo at Her Upcoming Comedy Central Roast

Khanyi Mbau has explained why she doesn't want Somizi and Pearl Thusi at her Comedy Central roast. In a recent interview, the star shared that she's currently not in Somizi's good books and said Pearl is a bit sensitive.

The reality TV star shared that she recently learnt that Somizi is angry with her, she told TshisaLIVE. SomG was talking on his show, Living the Dream With Somizi in a recent episode when he mentioned that he's angry with her.

"I don't want him because he's angry with me, he'll probably go off."

Source: Briefly News