A lady is about to get the shock of her life when she goes to file her annual tax return with good old uncle S ars

ars Twitter user @ghostladysa feels she is being taxed too little, so she took to social media for some advice

The people of Mzansi feel sorry for the honest woman as Sars are about to jump on her like white on rice

Tax season is upon the people of Mzansi and one lady is a little nervous to do her return. Looking at her tax deductions an honest lady took to social media for some clarity. The people of Mzansi fear what Sars is going to hit this lady with, shame.

Twitter user @ghostladysa is about to get hit hard by Sars and the people of Mzansi feel sorry for her.

Source: Getty Images

Tax is hella confusing and many Mzansi citizens run in the opposite direction because of they just do not get it. This lady might not know exactly what is cutting, but she is wise enough to know that her accounts person is not doing the right things.

Twitter user @ghostladysa shared a screenshot of her tax deductions from her payslip, asking the people if this is correct. The good sis is paying R3k tax on a lush salary of R40k… something ain’t right!

“How much do you get taxed on your income? Mine is very small”

The people of Mzansi let their comrade know that Sars is coming in hot

Babes, someone is not doing their job and you are about to pay the price! People flooded the comment section letting the lady know that she is in DEEP with the taxman.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@SIBONAKALISO_ZA wishes he earned that much:

“Your TOTAL TAX is ma Income... ”

@LadyMay_K put our girl into perspective:

“You should be paying between 8-10k in income tax. So yes there is an error if not fixed soon by the payroll department you’ll be in for a surprise when having to do your annual Sars returns.”

@mluclive got sassy:

@laDlamini87077 knows there is something drastically wrong:

