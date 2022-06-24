Car guards often have a tough time a s many Mzansi citizens do not feel their presence is needed

s A beautiful poem was written, outlining the life of a car guard and highlighting how a smile costs someone nothing

The people of Mzansi agreed with the poem and shared ways in which they thank their local car guards if they do not have cash

So many people get annoyed with car guards in Mzansi but not many stop and acknowledge the fact that they too are just trying to earn an honest living. A poem about a car guard had many feeling all the feels.

Yes, we all know that it can sometimes be annoying when a car guard tried to direct you when you are in a rush, but you never know how many times their presence has deterred a thief from stealing your car or stopped a lazy driver from bumping into it.

Facebook page Charity Begins With Me shared a sweet poem written about a car guard who happily does his job with a smile despite many people running for their cars when they see him. The poem highlighted how this man did his job not knowing if he would even get a single coin that day.

“Some people tried to hide from him.

“They jumped into cars to avoid eye contact.

“Drove off without acknowledgement.

“And every time someone left without giving him a tip I could almost see the disappointment in his eyes.”

The poem ended by preaching respect. It pleads for people to just acknowledge these workers and thank them with a smile if they do not have change to spare.

People of Mzansi have their say about car guards

This post had many people flooding the comment section, giving alternative ways to thank these people for their work. Even if it is just a small chocolate or a sarmie you never ate for work, they will no doubt appreciate it. Respect and a smile cost nothing.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Inka Wassmann said:

“When we don't have cash on hand, we try to buy a small treat, they really do appreciate it, and they know the regulars, they pay attention, it can deter criminals... being seen is a human need!”

Dawn Paidoussi said:

“Please during this cold season think about a warm drink - a pie a treat - it’s so so crazy how much just a loaf of bread costs! Be kind ”

Angelique Pillay said:

“What a lot of people don't realize is that a car guard pays to stand in the parking lot sometimes up to a R150 a day and yes they also have to sweep and clean up the parking area and if they not found on the tarmac for some reason the supervisor/owner can have them removed immediately so no it's not easy on them so let's be kind and tip them or buy them a loaf of bread they happy either way.”

Shiralee Parsons said:

“My thinking... if I cannot give a R2 or 5 or sometimes R20 to the guard with a good attitude I am taking his blessing away as well as my own.”

