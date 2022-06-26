Spar has begun selling asphalt to customers so that they can fix damaged roads themselves and social media users love the idea

One commenter suggested that repairing our own roads has become a 'proper South African tradition' like braaing

The post was shared in the popular #ImStaying group on Facebook and has amassed thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments

A photo has been doing the rounds on social media of a Spar store in Damdoryn which is selling asphalt for people to fix potholes themselves.

The government is apparently failing so miserably at keeping roads in a decent shape that people are willing to fork out their own cash and sacrifice their own time to repair roads.

South Africans appreciate what Spar is doing and think it's a great initiative. Photo credit: Oladimeji Ajegbile/Pexels, Marius De Ridder/Facebook

The bags of asphalt sell for R120 and come with a handy caption on the price board:

"Asphalt teer, when you are gatvol of waiting for someone else to fix the potholes on your street."

The photo was shared in the #ImStaying group on Facebook and has gotten quite a response from social media users.

Social media users share their reactions to the post

Thabo Rony:

"I think as a proper South African tradition it should be merchandised next to charcoal and boerewors we love to work up a sweat and braai at the same time."

Keith Malcomb Russell:

"Spar are the best. Sinkholes are dangerous. This is a very sensible idea. If you clean the hole a little then pack with a little gravel and give it a good thumping before topping out with this product and packing down. It will probably last longer than the council repair. Good job Spar."

Neville Van Bosch:

"It's a shame that a once wonderful country has to come to this cant depend on anything the government touches. Witch spars? Keep this so can do our road hope the keep pallets full in the back as few bags won't cut it"

Marius Schoeman:

"Very good idea, but now we as tax-paying citizens are doing the jobs of people who are too lazy to do their jobs. This will result in them now going to do even less because someone else is going to do it for them if they just leave it long enough.

Then, just being devil's advocate, where does the gatvol mix come from? Someone is going to get mega-rich with this, as potholes just “jump” into any road overnight. Someone may be digging their own “business” ."

