A video of a group of men shouting different phrases promoting teenage pregnancy awareness has South Africans taken aback

Then men all take turns shouting out different phrases to highlight the hidden dangers that can get teenagers pregnant

South African tweeps are floored by how the men are dressed, how they dance in the video and the strangeness of it all

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A small group of funny and smart South African men have caused giggles and laughs on Twitter with their video on teenage pregnancy awareness.

A group of guys took turns shouting out the dangers of teenage pregnancy in a hilarious video. Images: @Wandile_Ntulie/Twitter

Source: Twitter

In the video posted by @Wandile_Ntulie, four men put different items underneath their T-shirts to mimic a pregnant woman. They then hilariously and sensibly shout how teenage pregnancy is wrong by saying over and over again:

"i Teenage pregnancy injani? i Wrong!"

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The men also take turns shouting out informative but humourous phrases around the topic to bring awareness to teens in the Twitter video.

The men jump on chairs and take turns sharing the spotlight to give their message to the masses, each saying a phrase promoting awareness of the issue in an absurd way. According to the gents, even if a man works, teen pregnancy is still wrong. Even If he has a medical aid, it's wrong. Even if he is handsome, it's wrong.

Many Twitter users couldn't believe the video, with @TSHEPIIMADLISA saying:

"Get this boys in studio and we got ourselves a nice piano hit."

Other Twitter users could only share memes, with some also questioning the video's subject matter.

@MntungwaJNR asked:

"No one sees that what they are doing is wrong?"

Another user by the name @Emkay_Afrika found the video hilarious and agreed with the message by saying:

"They are raising awareness, I like it."

@Leelu_XO was impressed by it, mentioning:

"This is a stellar LO project."

Other followers like @Kingbongz_Zar agree by sharing a meme:

@captain_442 watched it so much that he had data troubles and shared this meme:

But once again, others were taken aback by the message, with @Scelimpilo_D saying:

"Nom ungahleka... i-wrong..."

With @uMaster_Sandz posting:

Video of 3 young boys dancing leaves social media users impressed with hearts busting; they’ve got the moves

In other entertainment stories, Briefly News previously reported on three young boys who recorded themselves dancing. Their slick moves and contagious happiness sent them viral.

The innocence of children can teach us all something. Seeing the happiness these boys oozed despite their apparent circumstances warmed hearts.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News