A comical skit about a nervous child waiting in line at the till and being left alone by their mom has caused Mzansi to chuckle

The short video sums up a situation that many have experienced in life as a young and anxious kid

The witty clip has Mzansi sharing stories of equally hilarious experiences when they were left behind in the queue

A gut-busting skit about a child nervously waiting at the till has Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter at just how relatable it is.

A comedic skit of a nervous child being left at the till alone has brought about many laughs to Mzansi peeps. Images: @primo9teen/ TikTok

The situation is quite common in many lives and is perfectly depicted by popular social media user @primo9teen in a hilarious TikTok video.

Imagine this: you're a child standing at a till with your mother, waiting to pay for the groceries you've collected (she also didn't let you have the chocolate bar you wanted).

The time then comes for you and your mom to pay, but all of sudden, she has to go get something that she forgot. Panic ensues, and you truly wonder what will happen next.

The video that depicts this type of situation has Mzansi reminiscing on the times they'd been in the same situation, laughing at those memories. Check out the comments below:

Winter said:

"That was honestly the most stressful thing a kid could go through."

kat_bodigelo commented:

"As old as I am, when my mom leaves me in the queue, I still get nervous, because what am I going to say to the cashier?"

sherrolradebe946 mentioned:

"...or leaving you outside with other plastics because the line of the parcel counter is too long. And she takes hours, you want to cry, you're hungry and tired."

_artbyisaiahsa shared:

"I'm 22 and I still do this. Do I need help?"

Hxmpson said:

"I tell my mom to tell me what she accidently forgot to take so I can go and take it because yhooo, you know where the danger izzzzzz!!!!!!!!"

dikgabisoclaudia mentioned:

"This was sooo stressful... to think I'm doing this to my son now."

