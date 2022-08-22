Staff on a business premises discovered that they had a snake on the property and made a good call to a professional to take care of the problem

A self-employed animal rescuer was called out to a plant in Port Shepstone in KwaZulu-Natal for his expertise in a serious matter

Sarel van der Merwe and his pal, Paul Crook, saved the day by removing a poisonous puff adder located at a cement manufacturing company

Not all snakes are dangerous, but a puff adder found hiding out at a cement plant in Port Shepstone was one snake to be feared.

A huge puff adder snake was captured and rescued in Port Shepstone. Image: Sarel van der Merwe /Facebook

Source: Facebook

A professional snake rescuer was called out to a nearby plant in KwaZulu-Natal. Upon arriving at the location, Sarel Van der Merwe and Paul Crook were shown where the snake had curled itself up beneath a stack of concrete slabs.

Workers from the plant assisted the animal rescuers in removing the slabs to expose the snake.

Sarel warned people about the snakes' venom and said:

"Puff adder venom is potently cytotoxic, causing severe pain, swelling, blistering and in many cases, severe tissue damage."

The snake crew safely removed the puff adder from NPC (Natal Portland Cement) and the workers at the plant were able to go on about their day.

According to Siyabona Africa, the yellow-brown snake's natural colours make it easy for the puff adder to successfully camouflage itself.

"The puff adder has one of the fastest strikes out of all snakes and should be respected by all those who come in contact with it," Siyabonga Africa reported.

The puff adder's venomous bite is rarely deadly, but deaths have occurred, usually caused by infections or poor medical care.

An educational fun fact Sarel gave about the puff adder snake was that they aren't typically born like other reptiles. He shared that this type of snake incubates in the egg whilst carried by the mother snake and emerges only after it has hatched inside the mother snake.

Thelma Bruce Begley commented:

"Wow, I didn't know puff adders are in our area. Interesting. Stay safe."

Johann Van der Westhuizen replied:

"The puff adder is fast as lightening."

Carol Prinsloo

"That's the one snake I really don't like. You can't see it when it's hidden in a bush. Well done."

Carine Du Preez

"Wow, hy is stunning. Goeie werk."

Mynie Botha

"Be safe."

Jane Franz said:

"The snake that scares me the most. Good job, Sarel."

Moira Bohmer King

"It's huge!"

