A man on social media shared a picture of what he had prepared in the kitchen

A pic of baked beans salad caused South Africans to crack jokes and diss a popular Mzansi dish

Other SA social users gave cooking tips for one gent's creativity in preparing tastier food

@KingDon_za shared a picture of a baked bean salad on Twitter and reckoned that the dish's taste was unmatched.

Social media users share tips for making lekker bean salad. Image: @KingDon_za/Twitter/ @Shanefuego_sa/Twitter

He stated that mixing baked beans and mayonnaise was a delicious classic salad.

Netizens agreed with him but gave him a few tips in the comment section. They had all sorts of ingredients that they said the man's salad was missing. The user's pointed out that the salad should contain viennas, boiled eggs, peas, peppers, onions and carrots amongst other ingredients

But, @KingDon_za was not shaken by the comments and captioned the picture:

"I don't care what yall say, this combo slaps."

Other replies were not impressed with the salad at all and said that they did not even consider the dish to be part of the salad category. Others replied laughing at the man's concoction and said that the dish was created for lazy cooks.

Check out some of the other reactions from social media users below:

@Zet_Ndlovukati commented:

"Even some boiled eggs and some robot peppers. You can literally add anything to this combo."

@_AfricanSoil said:

"Add peas and grated carrot."

@queenshokane replied:

"With atchaar and white bread."

