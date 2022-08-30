A valiant visually impaired man got admitted as an Attorney of The High Court of South Africa and thanked his mom and grandmother for the help

Admittance to the high court is nothing to scoff at due to the competition being stiff as well as the crazy workload

The achievement has been lauded by South Africans because of how undeniably impressive and inspirational it is

A visually impaired man became an Attorney of The High Court of South Africa and thanked his mom and gran for helping him achieve the momentous goal.

A sightless man stunned Mzansi peeps with his achievement of being admitted as an Attorney to The High Court of South Africa. Images: Varsity World/ Facebook

Source: Facebook

Varsity World shared the motivational post on Facebook where the hardworking unsighted Thabang Manamela shared his thanks to those who helped him on the journey.

Thabang sites his mom and grandmother as the primary source of his support by saying:

"I am immensely grateful to all those who have carried me thus far. I am indebted to my mother and grandmother for helping me find my feet amidst the storms of life - I am richer for it."

Becoming an attorney is no easy feat. It requires consistent hard work and a competitive attitude, considering how many people have their eyes set on the High Court of South Africa.

These factors make Thabang's achievement all the more heartening because he did it with a disability that couldn't keep him down. South Africans lauded the new lawman and gave him well-deserved compliments. See the responses below:

MameTrio MamXesibe Makwabe-Mtyhobile said:

"Well done bhuti the Lord has blessed u."

BO Makasi commented:

"I'm so inspired, indeed we proud mjita!"

Hlayie Hlayie shared:

"Daredevil in real life. Congratulations in order❤️"

Boitumelo Lylaa mentioned:

"Congratulations ✈️"

Kloepa Madipadi Phogole posted:

"Congratulations "

