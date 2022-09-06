Kids from the Masaka Kids Africana organisation in Uganda have wowed the internet with dance moves to a Justin Bieber song

The children from the NGO have a wonderful track record of spreading happiness and joy through music and performance

Netizens gave heaps of praise to the charming and wholesome group of kids, with many fawning over how cute they are

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Kids from the Masaka Kids Africana organisation in Uganda gave a charming and wholesome dance and jam session to a Justin Bieber song.

Kids from the Masaka Kids Africana organisation gave a wholesome performance to a Justin Bieber track, which netizens loved. Images: masakakidsafricana/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

masakakidsafricana posted the gleeful clip on their Instagram account, which has millions of views from folks worldwide who adore the energy of the little kids.

The lovely clip consists of the children gathering in a band, using instruments made from products and random tidbits lying around. The kids dance around and "play" on these instruments as Justin Bieber's Stay plays in the background.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The kids are part of the very well-meaning Masaka Kids Africana non-governmental organisation. Their Instagram account not only houses the kids jamming out but also has several avenues for helping the wholesome children out.

Netizens worldwide gathered to shower the delightful kids with praise and commended them on the way they moved. See the responses below:

bunnyhoney5 commented:

"This is a great way to start the day!"

djfawziofficial shared:

"My future bands luv these kids❤️"

julie_niyitegeka said:

"Let’s go take some dance lessons! These kids are too good man "

everythingjoloves mentioned:

"Oh boys, you make my day!"

suzy_solares posted:

"Someone please bring them here to the states! I say we need a concert stat!"

kdtharp commented:

"This is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen."

melissamodifermusic shared:

"So how can we raise money to give these kids real instruments?!"

wakado100 mentioned:

"Pure joy and happiness! I Miss these days as a kid!"

Beautiful woman with alopecia goes viral after posting vid embracing hair struggles, rocking stylish buzz cut

In another story, Briefly News previously reported on a pretty young lady with alopecia who has posted a video on social media showing how she truly is embracing the gorgeous woman she is, despite the struggles her condition has caused her.

TikTok user, @Witney8, added various captions to the clip, explaining that the mild alopecia she has causes her to lose hair, adding that sometimes she would wake up with patches on her head.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News