An energetic Madala showed off some impressive Zulu moves at a UKZN graduation ceremony

The stylish senior citizen was dressed in a hybrid outfit that incorporated traditional attire and formal wear

South Africans thought the spectacle was beautiful and shared how proud they were to be African and Zulu

Displays of African cultures are always a wonderful site to see. An eager madala got the message when he showed off dazzling Zulu moves during a KZN graduation, bringing some South Africans to tears.

A vibrant senior citizen showed off slick Zulu moves at a UKZN graduation and wowed Mzansi while doing so. Images: University of KwaZulu-Natal/ Facebook

The University of KwaZulu-Natal posted the clip and made waves on Facebook, where peeps gathered to share how much they appreciated the video.

What also makes the footage extra special is the man's attire. From top to bottom, you can see traditional Zulu attire through and through, with lovely earrings to boot. The only outliers to the look are his formal blazer and briefcase, but this is a graduation, so that's understandable.

In the middle of the video, the man shows off his mesmerising moves and is joined by a woman wearing beautiful Zulu attire as well. They move about, demonstrating the stomps you usually see within the culture, until the graduate emerges to steal the show.

Peeps loved the energetic and wonderful display of the culture, with many feeling proud to be African and Zulu. See the comments below:

Eunice Zondi said:

"This is so emotional "

Thobe KaMacings mentioned:

"Why are my eyes wet ncooooo this is pricelceless."

Margaret Phiri Dimingu commented:

"Teary .......just beautiful thing to watch, proudly African."

Smangele Qwabe KaNtini posted:

"IT'S SO NICE TO BE ZULU "

T Pearl Ngcobo shared:

"It is so beautiful am I the only one crying in this video, or am I crying."

Nonophile Lukhele Mhlantiwendlunkulu said:

"I wish to be Zulu too."

Boitumelo Popis mentioned:

"Oh, this is too beautiful. What a joyous celebration."

Lindiwe Khanyile commented:

"This was a beautiful thing."

