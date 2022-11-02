KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans did it again, saving another black mamba that could have harmed a lot of people, or even itself

Monkey rescuer Carol Booth shared footage of Nick rescuing the black mamba from the body of a car

The video had people once again clapping for Nick’s selfless and heroic act, keeping the snake and people safe

KZN snake rescuer Nick Evans will do whatever he has to save a snake. Come rain or shine, Nick is there. He got underneath a car in the pouring rain just recently to save a huge black mamba, and his efforts were applauded.

Nick Evans saved another black mamba who caught a ride in the body of a car. Image: Facebook / Monkey rescuer Carol Booth

It takes a lot of courage, commitment and love for an animal, especially snakes, to do what Nick does. People really respect his heartwarming hustle.

Monkey rescuer Carol Booth shared a video of Nick rescuing the black mamba from the body of a car. Knowing what it means to save animals, Carol was extremely grateful for what Nick had done.

“The barefoot snake rescuer does it again. Well done Nick Evans.”

The people of Mzansi applaud Nick’s awesome work

Knowing that not many people out there would do, or can do, what Nick does, people always take the time to give him some hype.

Take a look at a few of the sweet comments:

Sue Isaacson said:

“Cool, calm and collected takes on another meaning here !! very close to that shop though think I recognize the area!!!”

Libby Venter Johns said:

“You are amazing Nick ”

Gail McCann Westphal said:

“Much admiration for you guys”

Dina Zulfikar said:

“Amazing! Great to see all happy snake is rescued and about to be released safely.”

Vanessa Beets said:

“Fantastic job well done.”

