One young woman had reached her breaking point after seeing a post on social media regarding town planners

TikTok user Shavonne Kyra Singh has two degrees and multiple academic awards in town planning but has sat at home for an entire year, unemployed

Fellow unemployed graduates and angered citizens took to the comments to air their views

Unemployed graduates are a major issue in Mzansi! One young woman with two degrees and multiple academic awards has sat unemployed the whole year and asked President Cyril Ramaphosa what it would take for her to get a job.

TikTok user Shavonne Kyra Singh does not know what more to do to make herself more employable. Image: TikTok / Shavonne Kyra Singh

Gone are the days when a university qualification ensured employment. Now, there are people sitting with multiple degrees, academic accolades and even PhDs, unemployed.

TikTok user Shavonne Kyra Singh responded to a proclamation that there are not enough town planners in Mzansi. Being qualified to do just that, and having applied for multiple positions, the young woman was fuming.

In her TikTok she asked Cyril why her two degrees and multiple academic awards were not enough to get her a job in the municipality, let alone anywhere else.

Fellow unemployed graduates and fuming Mzansi citizens back her in the comments

People flooded the comments with messages of concern and frustration. The fact that you can have multiple degrees and still be unemployed is one of the big reasons why the youth are no longer taking education seriously.

Take a look at some of the heated comments:

@Angie Khanya Nkosi said:

“I hope this gets to the right people.”

@Skywalker786jhb said:

“Unfortunately he means there isn’t enough qualified town planners within his inner circle.”

@Fareed Abrahams said:

“The irony is that most of our parliamentary members aren’t qualified for their positions ♂️”

@User0 said:

“Cyril only hires his friends.”

@Branded_Lady_Irrah said:

“What makes me the most upset is the number of qualified people that are sitting at home unemployed while SA collapses”

@jamalkenny01 said:

“Hard work is not recognized if we being honest. Connections and payments get you a job. How that works idk. But keep trying ”

@Araf R said:

“I agree. Sitting at home here chemical engineering and environmental engineering ”

